Must read: oil, gold, UK GDP
ii’s head of investment rounds up the morning’s big news.
15th January 2026 09:16
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
Share on
GLOBAL MARKETS
After the FTSE 100 closed at fresh highs on Wednesday, the UK blue-chip index is trading flat amid a mixed European open. Semiconductor stocks are rallying thanks to strong results from TSMC, sending shares in ASML Holding NV (EURONEXT:ASML) sharply higher. In the UK, Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) is the top loser on the FTSE 100 following declines for gold and silver, while Schroders (LSE:SDR) is up over 8.5% after it said it expects higher annual profits.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
US futures are pointing to a mixed open after declines on Wall Street last night driven by banks and tech stocks. Disappointing earnings from Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) dragged shares down 4.6% and 3.3% respectively, weighing on the broader US banking sector. Banks were already struggling this month after Trump said he wants to cap credit card costs. Meanwhile, investors have been rotating out of mega cap tech into other sectors amid valuation concerns.
Oil prices are trading sharply lower after Trump signalled he is not taking military action against Iran. Brent crude and WTI are down over 3%, declining for the first day in six amid a week of heightened volatility. BP (LSE:BP.) is also trading near the bottom of the FTSE 100.
- Investment outlook: expert opinion, analysis and ideas
- Big yielder among construction top picks
- Global Market Outlook 2026: trends, risks and the road ahead
UK GDP
UK GDP grew by 0.3% in November, beating forecasts for growth of 0.1% and swinging back into positive territory following a 0.1% decline in October. In another positive development, September’s growth reading was also revised higher from -0.1% to +0.1%.
Despite November’s economic uncertainty with consumers and businesses in wait-and-see mode, the UK economy managed to deliver better-than-expected growth. This was mainly thanks to the reopening of Jaguar Land Rover’s car plants which boosted car manufacturing by 25.5%. This follows JLR’s brutal cyber-attack which was estimated to cost the UK economy around £1.9 billion. It was also a busy month for accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities in November ahead of the Budget with 4.6% growth boosting service sector output. However, construction output was very week in November, sliding by 1.3% and October’s reading was revised sharply lower from -0.6% to -1.2%.
- Taylor Wimpey slumps as profit margin fears overshadow 'robust' 2025
- The Income Investor: why this high-yield FTSE 100 REIT appeals
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Despite the doom and gloom, there are some positive signs emerging for the UK economy, with an improvement in growth and easing inflation in November. External Monetary Policy Committee member Alan Taylor said UK inflation and interest rates should fall this year, thanks to easing domestic cost pressures and global trade diversion due to US tariffs.
However, while an improvement in growth is of course welcome, the Bank of England will be looking for a goldilocks scenario, not too hot and not too cold, with any signs that growth is accelerating too fast likely to have a negative read-across for rate cut expectations.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.