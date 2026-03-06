The myth of the ‘typical’ female retail investor

interactive investor has launched a new Women’s Wealth and Investing hub with bespoke articles and educational insights to help inspire and inform.

The theme of International Women’s Day this year is “give to gain”, which is a powerful reminder of why we need a collaborative approach to tackling gender inequality. In the spirit of this, let’s change the way we all discuss the gender investment gap, and in doing so - move the agenda forward.

Why are we still labelling women as cautious? The problem with broad assertions is twofold: they’re inaccurate and they’re uninspiring.

This is the third year I’ve looked at this data and the message is consistent. Relying on inaccurate assertions impacts the way our industry is speaking to female investors. This means they may not be able to find the products suitable for them or that work towards their financial goals, or they could be put off investing altogether – perpetuating this divide.

The gap starts early and still isn’t budging

We know that fewer women are investing in the UK compared to men, and women are retiring with less financial security. If fewer women are investing, women are disproportionately missing out on compound growth over the years. Compound interest is an investment superpower; it should be supercharging women’s money and helping them build financial resilience.

Worryingly, Boring Money research found that young men are investing at double the rate of young women. Time is a great asset when it comes to investing, so these differences early doors mean bigger gaps down the line.

If investing isn’t on women’s radar as much as it is for men, especially at an early age – why is that?

It is not good enough to shrug and assume women are less interested in investing or more risk averse. The growth of the investment conversation between women (across various ages) on social media, for example, is case-in-point. There is appetite to invest. The reality is a lot more nuanced and there are major structural barriers which prevent women from investing, such as the pay gap and the so-called motherhood penalty.

Stereotypes about women’s approaches or attitudes to investing is not solving anything.

Let’s dive into the trends and truths behind women’s investment behaviours in the retail space, challenging long-held assumptions and unveiling how we can steer the conversation around women and investing into a more productive one.

Women don’t need more handholding

I polled investors about any barriers they found when it came to their investments.* Interestingly, both men and women cited “worrying about making the wrong decision” as their core barrier. This is illustrative of the fact that both men and women have similar fears when it comes to their investments; after all, investing in the markets always carries an element of risk.

And it’s not just our data that is showing this. Some thought-provoking research by The Wisdom Council** found that 21% of women asked about their investment approach self-certified as “a nervous investor” that struggles with investment jargon. 18% of men from their research sample said the same – only a 3% difference. 17% of women said they were “somewhat confident” but struggle with jargon, versus 23% of men. In this sample though, men were more likely to describe themselves as “confident” investors, who only occasionally struggle with jargon – 20% v 11% of women. That said, if you look across the range of responses in this research, you can see that men and women have similar approaches and concerns.

In this same Wisdom Council research, in response to this statement: “I feel confident handling my own financial affairs” very few male and female respondents strongly agreed or disagreed. In fact, most men and women in the research sample said they agree (73% of women, 77% of men). I’d argue this doesn’t point to a glaring confidence or capability gap. Similarly, over half of female respondents said they are “knowledgeable about financial issues and products”, which is encouraging.

Celebrating the success of female investors

I hope women at all stages of their investment journeys are inspired by this next point: women who are investing, are excellent investors. Both men and women on the interactive investor platform continue to invest very similarly, with very comparable portfolios yielding strong results.

Over the last six years, the average ii customer has seen their portfolio grow an impressive 48%, beating the aggregated performance of funds in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector (38.5%). Women’s average portfolio growth over that time has been around 46% on average - only 2% difference from the average male portfolio and still outperforming the IA Mixed Investment sector.

(Note – we use this IA sector as a comparator for private investor portfolios, given its mix of bonds, cash, and equities.)

6 years 5 years 4 years 3 years 2 years 1 years All ii investors 47.7% 43.1% 26.6% 39.3% 27.8% 15.7% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector 38.5% 31.4% 18% 31.4% 21.5% 11.6%

Performance data to 31 December 2025. Source: interactive investor/Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Gender: performance comparison