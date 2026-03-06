Women's wealth & investing

We want every woman to feel empowered when it comes to building wealth. Explore our bespoke articles & educational content to inspire your next investing steps. 

Mature woman smiling at mobile
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Understanding the gender investment gap

The first step to solving any problem is understanding it. Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager at ii, explains the underlying causes of the gap between men’s and women’s wealth. And, more importantly, how we can close it.

What is the gender investment gap?
ii index portfolio breakdown across genders

The myth of the 'typical' female investor

The gender investment gap is well-researched and becoming increasingly discussed. Structural challenges, such as the pay gap and time out of work to care for children or loved ones, play a huge part.

Contrary to popular belief, this stubborn gap has nothing to do with capability or approach to investing. In fact, women who invest with interactive investor have enjoyed consistently strong performance, setting the standard of excellence in do-it-yourself investing.

In this article, we de-bunk some common myths around how gender impacts the way people invest their money. And showcase how women, time and again, build long-term, well-balanced portfolios.

Guides to help you start investing

Feeling inspired? If you’re new to investing and need a place to start, we’ve got you covered. Our beginners’ guides can help you put your best foot forward.

guide book icon

Glossary of investment terms

Get to know the investment lingo. Our easy-to-understand explanations of useful investment terms will help to take your investing to the next level.

guide book icon

How to invest £10k

Understanding how to invest your £10,000 wisely is a great stepping stone when you start investing. Learn how to invest £10,000 and build a diverse portfolio that can grow steadily over time.

guide book icon

What is your attitude to risk?

Your attitude to risk can make a big difference to your profits and reaching your financial goals.

guide book icon

Expert tips for tax-efficient investing

Discover our experts’ top tips for managing your investments ahead of tax year end and beyond.

guide book icon

Diversification: A complete guide

Spreading your money across a variety of assets, industries, and locations reduces the risk of losing your entire investment.

Couple viewing pension savings on laptop

What is the gender pension gap?

Despite years of progress on the gender pay gap, many women are still struggling to build wealth that they can retire comfortably on.

Our latest Great British Retirement Survey found that women still have a much lower income in retirement than men, with an average of £15,000 per year compared to men’s £25,000.

“Policymakers have promised solutions, but in the meantime, it is vital that women try to take matters into their own hands.” - Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager

SIPP Success Stories: Lisa's story

Lisa's pension success story

Lisa held her pensions in lots of different places. She felt it was time to explore a new platform to consolidate her retirement wealth - and save on fees - that’s when she joined ii.

“I think women should take charge of their own finances. It’s empowering. They should do this for themselves, they don’t need anyone to do it for them. It’s the best thing you’ll ever do.”

Women’s wealth in the news

4 hours ago

The myth of the ‘typical’ female retail investor

Camilla Esmund

1 day ago

Women’s pensions could run out just four years into retirement

Saffron Wainwright

2 days ago

Do your friends know about Tax Year End? Let’s talk about it!

Camilla Esmund

5 months ago

Women need to earn £74,000 to bridge gender pension gap

Saffron Wainwright

8 months ago

Retired women could run out of money 10 years earlier than men

Saffron Wainwright

9 months ago

The impact of the ‘singles tax’ on retirement planning

Camilla Esmund

10 months ago

How Gen X can manage competing financial goals

Craig Rickman

10 months ago

Life’s biggest moments are worth investing in – literally

Camilla Esmund

1 year ago

Gender pension gap hits 46% for women in midlife, and 45% for younger women

Camilla Esmund

2 years ago

Pension emergency looming, with women and over-55s worst hit

Alice Guy

3 years ago

The gender gap. Five ways women can boost their retirement income

Colin Dyer

3 years ago

Who are the world’s 10 richest women?

Alice Guy

4 years ago

Why and how women should protect and grow their money

Katie Binns

5 years ago

Investing in the menopause can offer many rewards

Moira O'Neill

5 years ago

Financial scam ‘weak spots’ for men and women

Myron Jobson

ii Community device image Women Investors group

Connect with other women investing in their future

ii Community is a social trading network available for all ii investors.

It’s a space where you can connect with other like-minded investors, share ideas and discuss your investments securely. You can also discover new strategies and see how your portfolio compares with others.

It’s free to join. If you already have an account with us, simply sign in using your ii login details, create your profile, and start building your community today.

