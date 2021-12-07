Pensions Unpacked: understanding pension scams

In the third episode of Pensions Unpacked, Becky O’Connor, ii’s head of pensions and savings, talks to James Jones-Tinsley, technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, the pensions consultants, about scams. They break down the various techniques used by scammers, including lures, and offer detailed advice on how to spot scams and tactics so you can avoid becoming a victim. They also discuss what the government is doing to tackle scams, including recent changes to pension transfers, and compensation schemes.

