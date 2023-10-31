Perfect fund and investment trust pairings

Like serving port with Stilton, blending the right funds can improve the overall flavour of a portfolio. Adding a companion fund can bring a calmer note to a high-octane fund, or add some spice to an otherwise dull core holding. In this article, we look at some of the most-popular funds on the interactive investor platform and find potential perfect pairings.

But why does a fund need a companion? Shouldn’t investors simply pick a fund they like and hope for the best? In a world of perfect information this would be a good strategy, but – from pandemics to inflation – there are always unknowns. Introducing balance into a portfolio can be an important way to minimise volatility and avoid the worst caprices of financial markets.

​​​​ Diversification is key

Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot, says: “Diversification done correctly lowers the volatility of returns and enables investors to capture a wider range of opportunities. It requires investors to find funds which offer opportunity within different styles, such as ‘value’, ‘growth’ or ‘quality’ - market caps - large vs small - and asset classes to provide greater balance, lowering volatility, without reducing return, or perhaps even enhancing it.”

Achieving this equilibrium has become particularly important more recently. The abrupt rise in interest rates has changed the type of investments that have done well. The low interest rate environment flattered a certain type of growth company and the fund managers that focus on them. Many investors found their portfolios were pointing in a single direction, just as the market went the other way.

Daniel Lockyer, senior fund manager at Hawksmoor Fund Managers says: “Too many investors had a number of similar funds going into 2022 – Royal London Sustainable, Baillie Gifford Managed, Liontrust Sustainable – to name the top three in the multi-asset sector. All had large-cap, growth styles that were susceptible to rising interest rates and performed very similarly on the way up and on the way down.”

Although the focus has been on the switch from growth to value, Lockyear says achieving proper diversification goes beyond growth versus value or active versus passive. He says: “We believe a perfect pair could be a passive fund alongside a highly active and alpha-generating fund. This could be in the US with a S&P tracker together with a US small-cap fund with a very different portfolio.”

For multi-asset funds, if a fund is exclusively invested in bonds and equity, such as the Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity fund, he suggests mixing it with a fund with private assets exposure. “The two funds have got to be different, but not oppositely positioned so that one negates the other.”

James Calder, chief investment officer at City Asset Management, says the Royal London Sustainable World Trust would be a good pair with the Vanguard LifeStrategy fund. He adds: “The Royal London fund invests predominantly (80%-plus) in equities with the balance in fixed-interest securities and cash. Mike Fox is the long-term lead fund manager and has an exceptional track record. He has significantly outperformed the peer group (and the Vanguard fund) over the past five years.”

US funds

The US is probably the area where achieving balance is most important. The consumer and technology giants of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – the so-called Magnificent Seven – have led the market for so long that most people have done very well out of a S&P 500 tracker and have little inclination to change.

Wood says: “The US market has long been known as the graveyard of active management with many funds not able to outperform consistently. That has either been because they have too distinct a style in one direction or other, which at times is out of favour, or simply they have an inability to beat the market long term.

“Our pairing with the Vanguard US Equity Index fund is the JPMorgan American (LSE:JAM) investment trust. This is an investment which is balanced in terms of its style biases, somewhat concentrated, and with a long-term track record of consistent outperformance from the underlying team. The portfolio holds 40 stocks, 20 in the growth camp, 20 in the value camp, alongside a small allocation to a small-cap fund.”

Calder suggests pairing a US equity tracker with the TwentyFour Income (LSE:TFIF) Limited, a listed fixed-income fund. He points out: “This provides the foil in terms of diversification. A simple pairing of US equities and an actively managed bond fund with a European bias. The basic theory is the equity risk is diversified with a bond holding.”