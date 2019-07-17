Podcast: How our six share tips for 2019 have done so far

interactive investor's head of equity strategy reviews the performance so far of this year's six speculative share tips – three income stocks and three growth plays.

Lee Wild, interactive investor's head of equity strategy, provides a thorough performance update on his six speculative share tips for 2019.

Find out which stock is up 77% and whether this blue-chip's 7% dividend yield is sustainable. There's also comment on and analysis of all three growth tips and three income tips.

You can read Lee's original article explaining his rationales here.

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