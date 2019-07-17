Podcast: How our six share tips for 2019 have done so far
Our head of equity strategy reviews the performance so far of this year's six speculative share tips.
17th July 2019 10:29
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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interactive investor's head of equity strategy reviews the performance so far of this year's six speculative share tips – three income stocks and three growth plays.
Lee Wild, interactive investor's head of equity strategy, provides a thorough performance update on his six speculative share tips for 2019.
Find out which stock is up 77% and whether this blue-chip's 7% dividend yield is sustainable. There's also comment on and analysis of all three growth tips and three income tips.
You can read Lee's original article explaining his rationales here.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.