The Richard Hunter Interview: is China really an emerging market?

15th February 2022 08:32

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

In this episode, Richard is joined by Charles Jillings of ICM Investment Management Ltd to talk about the Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LSE:UEM), which is part of ii's Super 60 list of rated investments. Plus ,why China is still considered an emerging market despite predictions that it will be the world's largest economy in the next decade.

