Richard Beddard: nerdy but essential changes to the Decision Engine

Our columnist updates the Engine to reward cheap shares less – here are the results.

Bear with me. Today’s article may seem a little abstruse as I explain a modification to the Decision Engine’s price score, one of five factors I use to determine whether shares are good value.

And I need to come clean as to how the earnings yield that lies behind the price score is calculated.

These explanations are nerdy, but they are fundamental to investing.

Quality versus price

The scoring system now employs the same five criteria: profitability, risks, strategy, fairness and price, but they are weighted differently.

The first four criteria are still scored from 0 to 2.

The fifth, price, was always different. Shares could score between -2 and 2 because I wanted to penalise companies on low earnings yields as well as rewarding companies on high ones.

If you are unfamiliar with the earnings yield it is profit as a percentage of price, the inverse of price divided by profit (the well-known price earnings ratio). While high price earnings ratios might indicate a company’s shares are expensive, low earnings yields do.

Scoring price from -2 to 2 meant it was the most influential factor, but as I have grown to appreciate the qualities of the companies I have collected in the Decision Engine I have begun to doubt the strength of this influence.

The latest bout of self-doubt was provoked, as is so often the case, by a reader who emailed me after I had tweaked my policy on how much of each Decision Engine share to hold in my portfolios.

The new policy was more aggressive. It directed me to own bigger holdings of the highest ranked shares and smaller holdings of lower ranked ones.

This should be a good thing, since the highest ranked shares should be my best ideas, but the Decision Engine was recommending trades I did not feel confident about.

It was urging me to buy more shares in companies that were cheap but otherwise undistinguished, and sell shares in companies that were distinguished but not cheap.

And that made me question whether the ranking could be improved.

As Martin Blindheim put it in his email to me: “Your new rule would make your system much more valuation-sensitive”. And, because prices change all the time but quality stays the course, I would be trading much more often.

Since my goal is to buy and hold good quality businesses, that is the opposite of what I wanted to achieve.

The solution I am trialling now is to score the price criterion from -2 to 1. Expensive shares are penalised just as much as they were. But cheap shares are rewarded less, up to a maximum score of 1.

One consequence of this change is that, rather heinously, the shares in the Decision Engine are now scored out of nine.

Another consequence is more pleasing. Companies that previously scored 1 or 2 for price have moved some way down the table. To a share, these were firms I have doubts about in terms of quality, like Portmeirion (LSE:PMP), Castings (LSE:CGS), Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Trifast (LSE:TRI), James Latham (LSE:LTHM) and RM (LSE:RM.).

I feel more comfortable with today’s ranking than I did with last month’s, and consequently I feel more confident about weighting my portfolios more heavily towards the higher-ranked shares.

Calculating the price score

The quality scores are judgements. Every year, I appraise each business, deciding whether to give it a 0, 1, or 2 for each criterion having analysed the annual report and perhaps visited the AGM, or, these days, watched an online presentation.

The price score changes in real time, and it is based on a slightly more convoluted version of the earnings yield than the basic definition I gave above: profit as a percentage of price.

For price I use enterprise value (EV), which is the value of the equity (market capitalisation) plus the value of net debt.

This is the price, or market value, of the whole business, in the same way that the price of a house is not how much you pay out of your own pocket but the amount you pay and the amount you borrow from the mortgage company.

One of the problems with the standard price-to-earnings (PE) ratio or earnings yield, which just uses price or market capitalisation, is that it is skewed by debt. Using EV puts companies on a level playing field, pricing them as though we have repaid the debt.

I calculate profit by multiplying the company’s return on capital, usually averaged over many years, by capital employed during the latest financial year. Profits are variable, and another of the problems of the standard PE or earnings yield is that if a company has an unusually good or unusually bad year it skews the ratio too.

Return is just another word for profit so if a company earns an average return of 10% on £100 million capital, its normalised profit would be £10 million.

The earnings yield is, therefore, normalised profit as a percentage of enterprise value.

If you think that is an extravagant way to calculate the earnings yield, it is translated into a score from -2 to 1 using the formula for the decidedly luxurious sigmoid curve.

This is the curve I have been using. For any given earnings yield, the formula for the curve spits out a price score between -2 and 2: