Top 10 investment trusts of 2018

Due to market volatility, the best-performing investment trusts of 2018 were not the big-name equity trusts that topped the table last year, writes Tom Bailey .

It has been a tough year for equity markets as a whole. After a solid start to the year, US equities have been under heavy selling pressure since November. At the same time, Chinese shares were hit hard by slowed domestic growth and trade war fears, while emerging markets came under pressure from a strengthening US dollar.

Meanwhile, both European and Japanese shares continued to disappoint, while Brexit and the prospect of a Corbyn-led Labour government has driven investors out of UK markets.

It should be no surprise then that the best-performing investment trusts of 2018 were not the big-name equity trusts that topped the table last year. Many of those trusts will in all likelihood end the year in the red. Instead, the table of the top performers for 2018 had more of a niche or alternative asset focus.

For example, occupying three spaces in the top trusts are the Doric Nimrod Air trusts. Each trust owns just a single aircraft, which it then leases in order to provide returns for shareholders. The best-performing Doric Nimrod Air trust provided investors with returns of 20.7%.

Another niche trust in the list was EJF Investments, returning 22.6%. The trust looks to invest in assets set to benefit from regulatory and structural change in the financial services sector.

The healthcare theme also seemed to pay off in 2018. Second on the list was Syncona, a trust with over one and half billion worth of assets, which provided investors with a return of 32.1%.

At the same time, BB Healthcare has found itself in the list, giving investors a return of 17.2%. The trust invests in companies it sees as benefitting from certain healthcare related themes, ignoring benchmarks and geography.

Topping the list was Lindsell Train Investment trust. The trust was able to provide investors with a whopping 44.8%. However, those returns should be understood in context.