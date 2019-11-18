Top funds that consistently deliver big profits

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With algorithms modified, Saltydog analyst uses a new trick to identify winning funds.

Tech funds continue to feature at the top of our 6x6 report Earlier this year we developed a new piece of analysis. We modified our algorithms to look at the performance of funds in a different, more long-term way. Usually we focus on what has been performing well over the last six months and are particularly interested in how funds have been doing over the previous month. For our 6x6 report we went searching for funds that had regularly achieved a 5% gain in consecutive six-month periods over the last three years.

The first time we ran the report, at the beginning of May, there were a small number of funds that had managed to achieve this for all six periods, and nearly 40 that had only missed out once. The list consisted of many familiar funds that feature regularly in our normal Saltydog analysis, and they were predominantly from the Technology, Global, and the North American sectors. The top two funds were Neptune Global Technology (now Liontrust Global Technology) and GAM Star Technology. Here are the six funds that achieved a return of 5% or more in each of the six-month periods from the beginning of May 2016, through to the end of April 2019.

Three months later we ran the report again. This time not one fund achieved a 5% return in each of the six six-month periods, but around 60 managed to hit it five out of six times. Here are the top 10 from the July report.

The Neptune (Liontrust) Global Technology fund was at the top of the list again, and another six technology funds featured in the top 10. At the beginning of November we ran the report for a third time. There weren’t any funds that had risen by 5% in each of the six-month periods, but there were 16 that had managed it five times.

In the last three months, the pound has strengthened by over 6% relative to the US dollar. This has made it difficult for UK funds investing in the North American, Global, and Technology & Telecommunications sectors. The Liontrust Global Technology fund, which was at the top of the last two reports, has lost 1.5% in the last six months and moved down into third place. This time the top fund is another 'tech' fund, Fidelity Global Technology, which has gone up by 5.7% in the last six months, and it has made over 69% during the last three years. This has also been one of the standout funds of this year. Our Tugboat portfolio invested in it in January and it is currently showing a gain of 21%. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the 2-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com.