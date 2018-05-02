Top stocks: Lloyds Bank, Tesco and Vodafone make the list

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance Operating leverage is the macro trend helping many of the UK firms in the list, including Lloyds, Shell, CRH, Cobham, Tesco and Top Stock new entry Carnival. The resulting significant bounce in profits and margins has been the pillar of the European recovery, although UBS notes that there are now other potential levers to pull in the next stage of the European recovery cycle. In particular, it points to capital expenditure and the fact that a balance of 30% of firms in a separate UBS study expect to increase fixed investment spending over the next 12 months. Vodafone is the only UK stock out of 11 European players featured in this capex category. The mobile phone giant is also represented in the more thinly populated areas covering euro strength and re-leveraging. The second of these macro levers highlights companies - including airline IAG - that could re-leverage at low rates before interest rates rise. Cyclical sectors have been the drivers of the earnings recovery so far and UBS thinks that this trend is likely to continue. There are nuances, however, as some defensive sectors did not behave as defensives in recent years (such as Food Retail and Telecoms) and are now in a position where they could bounce back. The upside to price targets in the UBS research includes a 29% improvement for Vodafone, 34.5% for Lloyds, and 6.2% at Shell. The overall upside across the Top Stock lists is 19.9%, based on prices at the end of last week. Combined EPS growth across the years 2018 and 2019 is almost 15%, with Tesco set for one of the top performances at over 50%. Shell is at 18%, Cobham 16% and IAG 17%, with Lloyds showing 0.9%.

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