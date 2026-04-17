Week Ahead: AB Foods, Relx, Rio Tinto, Sainsbury’s, WH Smith
More popular FTSE 100 companies step up and present latest financial performance to investors in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
17th April 2026 12:54
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 20 April
Trading statements
Auction Technology Group, City of London Investment Group, Elixirr International, Kainos, M&C Saatchi
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
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Tuesday 21 April
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Billington Holdings, Ebiquity, IntegraFin Holdings, Mpac Group, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), S&U, Surgical Innovations, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
capAI, Nichols
Wednesday 22 April
Trading statements
Aberdeen Group, BHP Group, Bunzl, Cerillion, GB Group, Hochschild Mining, Kenmare Resources, Liontrust Asset Management, Malibu Life Holdings, PayPoint, PensionBee, Reckitt Benckiser
AGM/EGM
Beazley, Bunzl, Serco
Thursday 23 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Asos, Foxtons, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), London Stock Exchange Group, RELX (LSE:REL), RWS Holdings, Schroders, Segro, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), XP Power
AGM/EGM
Allianz Technology Trust, CLS Holdings, Domino's Pizza, Murray International Trust, Relx, Segro
Friday 24 April
Trading statements
Empresaria Group, Mondi
AGM/EGM
Law Debenture Corporation, Mondi
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.