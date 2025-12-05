The Week Ahead: Berkeley Group, Ashtead, Chemring
It’s December and companies are clearly winding down for the festive holidays. However, there are still plenty of updates to keep a close eye on. Here are the key dates for your diary.
5th December 2025 11:13
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 8 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Asia Focus, Amedeo Air Four Plus, Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Bezant Resources, Bigblu Broadband, Schiehallion Fund
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 9 December
Trading statements
Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Begbies Traynor, Chemring Group (LSE:CHG), Diales, Moonpig, Oxford Metrics
AGM/EGM
Anglo American, Asiamet Resources, Ikigai Ventures, Mila Resources, Sareum Holdings
Wednesday 10 December
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Cohort, Fevara, Optima Health, ProCook Group, Redcentric
AGM/EGM
Abingdon Health, BATM Advanced Communications, Gattaca, Gowin New Energy Group, Marwyn Value Investors, Virgin Wines UK
Thursday 11 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods and Halfords.
Trading statements
RWS Holdings, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
AGM/EGM
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, Capital Limited, dotDigital Group, Fairview International, Fidelity Special Values, R8 Capital Investments, Tristel
Friday 12 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Thor Explorations, Ultimate Products, Westmount Energy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.