The Week Ahead: big-yielding Barratt Developments, Burberry
After Persimmon's poorly received update, rival housebuilders report their latest numbers in the days ahead, with Barratt keenly awaited. There's much more from other FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies too.
Monday 11 July
Trading statements
MJ Gleeson
AGM/EGM
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, National Grid, Randall & Quilter Investment (GM), Water Intelligence
Tuesday 12 July
Trading statements
AdEPT Technology, Emis Group, Foresight Group, Purplebricks, Sosandar, Synectics, Totally
AGM/EGM
British Land, BSF Enterprise, Burberry, Capital Gearing Trust, Kazera Global, Sanderson Design, tinyBuild, Wincanton
Wednesday 13 July
Trading statements
GetBusy, Ilika, JD Wetherspoon, Loungers, PageGroup, Renold, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
Asiamet Resources, Esken, LondonMetric Property, Mycelx Technologies, Oilex, Steppe Cement
Thursday 14 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Halma (LSE:HLMA), Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) and FirstGroup (LSE:FGP).
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Brooks Macdonald, Experian, Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD), Hays, Renewi, Rio Tinto (at 2330 AEST), Severn Trent, Taylor Maritime Investments, TClarke
AGM/EGM
BT, Dr Martens, Great Western Mining Corp, Helical, Mind Gym, Personal Assets Trust, Randall & Quilter Investment (AGM), RS Group, Vietnam Enterprise Investments
Friday 15 July
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
AVEVA, DCC, DP Poland, Griffin Mining
