Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: big-yielding Barratt Developments, Burberry

8th July 2022 12:42

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

After Persimmon's poorly received update, rival housebuilders report their latest numbers in the days ahead, with Barratt keenly awaited. There's much more from other FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies too.

Monday 11 July

Trading statements

MJ Gleeson

AGM/EGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, National Grid, Randall & Quilter Investment (GM), Water Intelligence

Tuesday 12 July

Trading statements

AdEPT Technology, Emis Group, Foresight Group, Purplebricks, Sosandar, Synectics, Totally

AGM/EGM

British Land, BSF Enterprise, Burberry, Capital Gearing Trust, Kazera Global, Sanderson Design, tinyBuild, Wincanton

Wednesday 13 July

Trading statements

GetBusy, Ilika, JD Wetherspoon, Loungers, PageGroup, Renold, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

Asiamet Resources, Esken, LondonMetric Property, Mycelx Technologies, Oilex, Steppe Cement

Thursday 14 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Halma (LSE:HLMA), Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) and FirstGroup (LSE:FGP).

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Brooks Macdonald, Experian, Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD), Hays, Renewi, Rio Tinto (at 2330 AEST), Severn Trent, Taylor Maritime Investments, TClarke

AGM/EGM

BT, Dr Martens, Great Western Mining Corp, Helical, Mind Gym, Personal Assets Trust, Randall & Quilter Investment (AGM), RS Group, Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Friday 15 July

Trading statements

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY)

AGM/EGM

AVEVA, DCC, DP Poland, Griffin Mining

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: can this exceptional stock keep defying a bear market?

about 1 hour ago

Funds Fan: Scottish Mortgage’s private portfolio, commodities and why bonds are back

about 2 hours ago

Your vote counts: Vodafone, SSE and JD Sports

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: a ‘dismal’ start to the year but these four trusts still made money

1 day ago

Persimmon shares demolished after this half-year update

1 day ago

A $1trillion market and 4% dividend yield: buy, hold or sell?

2 days ago

Six taxes new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi could cut

2 days ago

Economic woes mean bonds are finally worth investing in

2 days ago

Jeff Prestridge: these dividend generators are back in vogue

3 days ago

Shares for the future: 25 shares I think are good value right now

7 days ago