Week Ahead: HSBC, Shell, IAG, Next
With the quarterly results reporting season well under way, another group of famous names publish latest numbers after Monday’s bank holiday. Here are the key dates for your diary.
1st May 2026 12:45
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 4 May
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Faron Pharmaceuticals
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- US earnings season: Q1 2026
- Must read: HSBC, Next, Shell, International Consolidated Airlines
Tuesday 5 May
Trading statements
HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Kosmos Energy, Pathos Communications
AGM/EGM
Amala Foods, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Caledonia Mining, HSBC, Plus500, RentGuarantor Holdings
Wednesday 6 May
Trading statements
B90 Holdings, Diageo, Flutter Entertainment, JD Wetherspoon, Next (LSE:NXT), Renishaw, Smith & Nephew, Smiths News, TBC Bank Group, Trainline
AGM/EGM
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Aviva, GSK, Hostelworld, Pennpetro Energy, Reach, Rio Tinto, Selkirk, Seraphim Space Investment Trust
Thursday 7 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Admiral, JD Wetherspoon and Relx.
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dillistone, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, HgCapital Trust, Hiscox, InterContinental Hotels Group, JD Sports Fashion, Lion Finance, Morgan Sindall, Rathbones Group, S4 Capital, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Wheaton Precious Metals
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy, Antofagasta, Balfour Beatty, Barclays, Centrica, Clarkson, Foxtons, Genel Energy, Greencoat Renewables, Gym Group, Harbour Energy, Howden Joinery Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, ITV, Johnson Service Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Kenmare Resources, Man Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, One Media iP Group, OSB Group, Oxford Biomedica, Pershing Square Holdings, Rentokil Initial, RM, Tritax Big Box REIT
Friday 8 May
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
AGM/EGM
Coca-Cola HBC AG, Pennant International Group, Permanent TSB Group, Rightmove, Senior, Tern, Valterra Platinum, WPP
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