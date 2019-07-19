The Week Ahead: ITV, Vodafone, ECB

Results season is in full swing and there's economic news for investors to get their teeth stuck into.

19th July 2019 12:35

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Results season is in full swing, and there's economic news for investors to get their teeth stuck into. Our head of markets highlights the big events to watch in the coming days.

Monday 22 July

Trading Statements

Petra Diamonds, Tungsten Corporation, GRC International

AGM/EGM

Malvern International

Tuesday 23 July

Trading Statements

Paragon Banking, PZ Cussons, Synectics, Segro, Unite Group, Cohort, Carclo, IG Group

AGM/EGM

Primorus Investments, Stobart Group, Norcros, Vodafone

Wednesday 24 July

Trading Statements

PayPoint, Britvic, Brewin Dolphin, Marston's, ITV, Hammerson, Segro, GlaxoSmithKline, Tullow Oil, Informa, Drax, Croda, Totally

AGM/EGM

QinetiQ, Mediclinic International, Wizz Air, Vertu Motors

Thursday 25 July

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), SSE (LSE:SSE), Pennon (LSE:PNN), and Halfords (LSE:HFD).

Trading statements

Sage Group, Daily Mail and General Trust, CMC Markets, Intermediate Capital, Compass, AJ Bell, Bodycote, Burford Capital, AstraZeneca, RELX, Unilever, Wizz Air, Vesuvius, Anglo American, Acacia Mining, National Express, Inchcape, Howden Joinery, Lancashire Holdings, Capital & Counties Properties, Mail.RU Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Fuller Smith & Turner, Scholium Group, Diageo

AGM/EGM

Tate & Lyle, Pennon, FirstGroup, CMC Markets, Honye Financial Services, Harbourvest Global Private Equity, Caffyns, Intermediate Capital

Friday 26 July

Trading statements

Vodafone, IMI, Rightmove, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Novolipetsk Steel

AGM/EGM

RedT Energy, Smartspace Software

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideos

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox