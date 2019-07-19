The Week Ahead: ITV, Vodafone, ECB
Results season is in full swing and there's economic news for investors to get their teeth stuck into.
19th July 2019 12:35
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Results season is in full swing, and there's economic news for investors to get their teeth stuck into. Our head of markets highlights the big events to watch in the coming days.
Monday 22 July
Trading Statements
Petra Diamonds, Tungsten Corporation, GRC International
AGM/EGM
Malvern International
Tuesday 23 July
Trading Statements
Paragon Banking, PZ Cussons, Synectics, Segro, Unite Group, Cohort, Carclo, IG Group
AGM/EGM
Primorus Investments, Stobart Group, Norcros, Vodafone
Wednesday 24 July
Trading Statements
PayPoint, Britvic, Brewin Dolphin, Marston's, ITV, Hammerson, Segro, GlaxoSmithKline, Tullow Oil, Informa, Drax, Croda, Totally
AGM/EGM
QinetiQ, Mediclinic International, Wizz Air, Vertu Motors
Thursday 25 July
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), SSE (LSE:SSE), Pennon (LSE:PNN), and Halfords (LSE:HFD).
Trading statements
Sage Group, Daily Mail and General Trust, CMC Markets, Intermediate Capital, Compass, AJ Bell, Bodycote, Burford Capital, AstraZeneca, RELX, Unilever, Wizz Air, Vesuvius, Anglo American, Acacia Mining, National Express, Inchcape, Howden Joinery, Lancashire Holdings, Capital & Counties Properties, Mail.RU Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Fuller Smith & Turner, Scholium Group, Diageo
AGM/EGM
Tate & Lyle, Pennon, FirstGroup, CMC Markets, Honye Financial Services, Harbourvest Global Private Equity, Caffyns, Intermediate Capital
Friday 26 July
Trading statements
Vodafone, IMI, Rightmove, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Novolipetsk Steel
AGM/EGM
RedT Energy, Smartspace Software
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