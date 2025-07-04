The Week Ahead: Jet2, Ferrexpo, Severn Trent, Vistry, PageGroup

Blue-chip results are in short supply, but a bunch of mid-caps and smaller companies will likely attract plenty of attention. Here are the key dates for your diary.

4th July 2025 13:12

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 7 July

Trading statements

Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO)

AGM/EGM

1Spatial, Bakkavor Group, Sirius Real Estate, Valereum

Tuesday 8 July

Trading statements

Celebrus Technologies, Optima Health, SIG, Solid State, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Mast Energy Developments, Primorus Investments

Wednesday 9 July

Trading statements

Cairn Homes, Gym Group, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), Renold, Zigup

AGM/EGM

LondonMetric Property, Milton Capital, TheraCryf, Young & Co's Brewery

Thursday 10 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bytes Technology Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:BYIT), Halma (LSE:HLMA) and WH Smith (LSE:SMWH).

Trading statements

Brooks Macdonald, Grafton Group, PageGroup (LSE:PAGE), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Trifast, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)

AGM/EGM

Boston International Holdings, BT Group, DCC, Dr Martens, Invinity Energy Systems, Land Securities, Pets At Home, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Severn Trent, Strix Group

Friday 11 July

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Reabold Resources

