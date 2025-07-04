The Week Ahead: Jet2, Ferrexpo, Severn Trent, Vistry, PageGroup
Blue-chip results are in short supply, but a bunch of mid-caps and smaller companies will likely attract plenty of attention. Here are the key dates for your diary.
4th July 2025 13:12
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 7 July
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
1Spatial, Bakkavor Group, Sirius Real Estate, Valereum
Tuesday 8 July
Trading statements
Celebrus Technologies, Optima Health, SIG, Solid State, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Mast Energy Developments, Primorus Investments
Wednesday 9 July
Trading statements
Cairn Homes, Gym Group, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), Renold, Zigup
AGM/EGM
LondonMetric Property, Milton Capital, TheraCryf, Young & Co's Brewery
Thursday 10 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bytes Technology Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:BYIT), Halma (LSE:HLMA) and WH Smith (LSE:SMWH).
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, Grafton Group, PageGroup (LSE:PAGE), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Trifast, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)
AGM/EGM
Boston International Holdings, BT Group, DCC, Dr Martens, Invinity Energy Systems, Land Securities, Pets At Home, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Severn Trent, Strix Group
Friday 11 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Reabold Resources
