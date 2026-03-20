Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Next, Fevertree, Ceres Power
There’s a splash of FTSE 100 glamour among the small and mid-cap companies publishing updates in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
20th March 2026 13:24
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 23 March
Trading statements
Applied Nutrition, Blackbird, Caledonia Mining Corp, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Partners Group Private Equity, Pennant International, Quartix Technologies, RTC Group, Tandem Group, Thungela Resources
AGM/EGM
Rosebank Industries
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Tuesday 24 March
Trading statements
Bellway, Biopharma Credit, Chesnara, Corero Network Security, EKF Diagnostics, everplay Group, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Flowtech Fluidpower, Foresight Solar Fund, Gamma Communications, Gattaca, Henry Boot, Journeo, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Mission Group, MP Evans, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Regional REIT, S4 Capital, Staffline, TMT Investments, Ultimate Products, Xaar, YouGov
AGM/EGM
Cora Gold, Chrysalis Investments, RC Fornax, Roadside Real Estate
Wednesday 25 March
Trading statements
EnQuest, Franchise Brands, Kenmare Resources, Headlam, Luceco, Norman Broadbent, Pharos Energy, S4 Capital, TT Electronics, Wag Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Crest Nicholson, GSK, MediaZest, Nexus Infrastructure, Wildcat Petroleum
Thursday 26 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Mondi, Prudential and Segro.
Trading statements
Amaroq Ltd, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Capricorn Energy, Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR), Ecora Royalties, Gemfields Group, Hostelworld, International Public Partnerships, Mears Group, Next (LSE:NXT), Oxford BioMedica, Serica Energy
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Throgmorton Trust, EJF Investments, Investacc Group, Malin Corp, Pan African Resources, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Treatt, Wolfram Resources
Friday 27 March
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd, ECR Minerals
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