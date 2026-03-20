Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Next, Fevertree, Ceres Power

There’s a splash of FTSE 100 glamour among the small and mid-cap companies publishing updates in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

20th March 2026 13:24

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 23 March

Trading statements

Applied Nutrition, Blackbird, Caledonia Mining Corp, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Partners Group Private Equity, Pennant International, Quartix Technologies, RTC Group, Tandem Group, Thungela Resources

AGM/EGM

Rosebank Industries

Tuesday 24 March

Trading statements

Bellway, Biopharma Credit, Chesnara, Corero Network Security, EKF Diagnostics, everplay Group, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR)​​​​​​​, Flowtech Fluidpower, Foresight Solar Fund, Gamma Communications, Gattaca, Henry Boot, Journeo, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Mission Group, MP Evans, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Regional REIT, S4 Capital, Staffline, TMT Investments, Ultimate Products, Xaar, YouGov

AGM/EGM

Cora Gold, Chrysalis Investments, RC Fornax, Roadside Real Estate

Wednesday 25 March

Trading statements

EnQuest, Franchise Brands, Kenmare Resources, Headlam, Luceco, Norman Broadbent, Pharos Energy, S4 Capital, TT Electronics, Wag Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM

Crest Nicholson, GSK, MediaZest, Nexus Infrastructure, Wildcat Petroleum

Thursday 26 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Mondi, Prudential and Segro.

Trading statements

Amaroq Ltd, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Capricorn Energy, Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR), Ecora Royalties, Gemfields Group, Hostelworld, International Public Partnerships, Mears Group, Next (LSE:NXT), Oxford BioMedica, Serica Energy

AGM/EGM

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust, EJF Investments, Investacc Group, Malin Corp, Pan African Resources, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Treatt, Wolfram Resources

Friday 27 March

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd, ECR Minerals

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesAIM & small cap shares

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