Interactive Investor
Log in
Log in

The Week Ahead: M&S, ITV, AB Foods, Rolls-Royce, IAG

Another swathe of FTSE 100 stocks will update investors in the days ahead, including a revamped M&S and some of the big housebuilders. Here are the key dates for your diary.

1st November 2024 11:51

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Monday 4 November

Trading statements

Empiric Student Property, Kingspan Group, Kosmos Energy

AGM/EGM

Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Gowin New Energy, Nuformix

Tuesday 5 November

Trading statements

Asos, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, EnSilica, International Workplace, Smiths News, TI Fluid Systems, TP ICAP, Weir

AGM/EGM

Murray Income Trust, Time Finance

Wednesday 6 November

Trading statements

Beazley, Braemar, Conduit Holdings, Domino's Pizza, dotdigital, JD Wetherspoon, Lancashire Holdings, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MaxCyte, Morgan Sindall, OSB Group, Persimmon, TBC Bank, Totally, Wise

AGM/EGM

Ashmore Group, Eight Capital Partners, Galileo Resources, IntelliAM AI

Thursday 7 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, HSBC and Unilever.

Trading statements

Auto Trader, BT Group, Burford Capital, CRH, Derwent London, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, IMI, ITV (LSE:ITV), J Sainsbury, John Wood, National Grid, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), RS Group, Tate & Lyle, Taylor Wimpey, Trainline, Urban Logistics REIT, Vanquis Banking, Wheaton Precious Metals, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Rainbow Rare Earths, VietNam Holding Ltd

Friday 8 November

Trading statements

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Vistry

AGM/EGM

Oncimmune Holdings

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideosEurope

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox