The Week Ahead: M&S, ITV, AB Foods, Rolls-Royce, IAG
Another swathe of FTSE 100 stocks will update investors in the days ahead, including a revamped M&S and some of the big housebuilders. Here are the key dates for your diary.
1st November 2024 11:51
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 4 November
Trading statements
Empiric Student Property, Kingspan Group, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Gowin New Energy, Nuformix
Tuesday 5 November
Trading statements
Asos, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, EnSilica, International Workplace, Smiths News, TI Fluid Systems, TP ICAP, Weir
AGM/EGM
Murray Income Trust, Time Finance
Wednesday 6 November
Trading statements
Beazley, Braemar, Conduit Holdings, Domino's Pizza, dotdigital, JD Wetherspoon, Lancashire Holdings, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MaxCyte, Morgan Sindall, OSB Group, Persimmon, TBC Bank, Totally, Wise
AGM/EGM
Ashmore Group, Eight Capital Partners, Galileo Resources, IntelliAM AI
Thursday 7 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, HSBC and Unilever.
Trading statements
Auto Trader, BT Group, Burford Capital, CRH, Derwent London, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, IMI, ITV (LSE:ITV), J Sainsbury, John Wood, National Grid, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), RS Group, Tate & Lyle, Taylor Wimpey, Trainline, Urban Logistics REIT, Vanquis Banking, Wheaton Precious Metals, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Rainbow Rare Earths, VietNam Holding Ltd
Friday 8 November
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Vistry
AGM/EGM
Oncimmune Holdings
