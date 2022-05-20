Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: M&S, Kingfisher, Auto Trader

20th May 2022 11:00

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

After grim results from big US retailers, eyes will be on UK peers for signs of trouble. Here are the big dates for your diary.

Monday 23 May

Trading statements

Big Yellow, CentralNic, Kainos, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Life Science REIT

AGM/EGM

Brewin Dolphin, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Empiric Student Property, TMT Investments

Tuesday 24 May

Trading statements

Assura, Avon Protection, Bytes Technology, Calnex Solutions, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Cranswick, Greencore, Helical, Hill & Smith, Homeserve, Hyve Group, Ixico, Likewise Group, Lords Group Trading, On the Beach Group, Polymetal International, RS Group, Shaftesbury, Speedy Hire, SSP Group, Topps Tiles, Trinity Exploration & Production, Warehouse REIT

AGM/EGM

4imprint, Afentra, Artisanal Spirits, Bidstack Group, Epwin Group, FDM Group, Forterra, Harworth, Henderson High Income Trust, Hill & Smith, Hilton Food Group, Horizonte Minerals, Judges Scientific, Pebble Group, Quarto, Restaurant Group, Riverstone Energy, Shell, Thungela Resources, Vector Capital, WPP

Wednesday 25 May

Trading statements

De La Rue, Esken, HICL Infrastructure, Hollywood Bowl, Intertek, Likewise Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Mediclinic International, Pennant International, Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS), Sabre Insurance, Severn Trent, Softcat, SSE (LSE:SSE)

AGM/EGM

Access Intelligence, Amur Minerals, Aston Martin Lagonda, akkavor, Bango, Bodycote, Eleco, International Public Partnerships, Intertek Group, M&G, Manx Financial, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Property Franchise, Regional REIT, Sabre Insurance, Trustpilot, Tullow Oil, Zenova, Zotefoams

Thursday 26 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and Whitbread (LSE:WTB)

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO), Edinburgh Investment Trust, Facilities by ADF, Integrafin Holdings, Intermediate Capital Group, Johnson Matthey, LondonMetric Property, Paypoint, Picton Property Income, Ted Baker (LSE:TED), United Utilities, Wickes

AGM/EGM 

Aminex, Bank of Ireland, Belvoir Group, Central Asia Metals, Curtis Banks, Diaceutics, Duke Royalty, East Star Resources, Energean, Henry Boot, Hochschild Mining, Legal & General, National World, Ocean Wilsons, OnTheMarket, Prudential, S&U, Staffline, Strix Group, WAG Payment Solutions, Yu Group

Friday 27 May

Trading statements

Volvere

AGM/EGM

AG Barr, Big Technologies, BMO Commercial Property Trust, DeepMatter, Destiny Pharma Holdings, Hostmore, LSL Property Services, Old Mutual, Oxford Biomedica, Spectris, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, Triple Point Social Housing REIT

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Nick Train: ‘the one stock everyone should own’

about 7 hours ago

Stockwatch: why I’d hang on to this popular mid-cap oil company

about 5 hours ago

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 20 May 2022

about 4 hours ago

Why and how young adults should prioritise a pension

about 5 hours ago

Your vote counts: Centrica's AGM and a controversial £100k bonus

about 7 hours ago

Scottish Mortgage calls for patience after year of underperformance

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: an investment trust I intend to own forever

1 day ago

Target and Walmart shock hammers Tesco, Diageo and Unilever

1 day ago

Still time to buy these two dividend-paying energy rivals

2 days ago

Bargain Hunter: three big discounts tipped as a buy

3 days ago