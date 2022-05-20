The Week Ahead: M&S, Kingfisher, Auto Trader
After grim results from big US retailers, eyes will be on UK peers for signs of trouble. Here are the big dates for your diary.
- Target and Walmart shock hammers Tesco, Diageo and Unilever
- Experts name a key holding and deep value stocks in the retail sector
- Ian Cowie: an investment trust I intend to own forever
- Scottish Mortgage calls for patience after year of underperformance
- How much should I have in my pension?
Monday 23 May
Trading statements
Big Yellow, CentralNic, Kainos, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Life Science REIT
AGM/EGM
Brewin Dolphin, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Empiric Student Property, TMT Investments
Tuesday 24 May
Trading statements
Assura, Avon Protection, Bytes Technology, Calnex Solutions, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Cranswick, Greencore, Helical, Hill & Smith, Homeserve, Hyve Group, Ixico, Likewise Group, Lords Group Trading, On the Beach Group, Polymetal International, RS Group, Shaftesbury, Speedy Hire, SSP Group, Topps Tiles, Trinity Exploration & Production, Warehouse REIT
AGM/EGM
4imprint, Afentra, Artisanal Spirits, Bidstack Group, Epwin Group, FDM Group, Forterra, Harworth, Henderson High Income Trust, Hill & Smith, Hilton Food Group, Horizonte Minerals, Judges Scientific, Pebble Group, Quarto, Restaurant Group, Riverstone Energy, Shell, Thungela Resources, Vector Capital, WPP
Wednesday 25 May
Trading statements
De La Rue, Esken, HICL Infrastructure, Hollywood Bowl, Intertek, Likewise Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Mediclinic International, Pennant International, Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS), Sabre Insurance, Severn Trent, Softcat, SSE (LSE:SSE)
AGM/EGM
Access Intelligence, Amur Minerals, Aston Martin Lagonda, akkavor, Bango, Bodycote, Eleco, International Public Partnerships, Intertek Group, M&G, Manx Financial, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Property Franchise, Regional REIT, Sabre Insurance, Trustpilot, Tullow Oil, Zenova, Zotefoams
Thursday 26 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO), Edinburgh Investment Trust, Facilities by ADF, Integrafin Holdings, Intermediate Capital Group, Johnson Matthey, LondonMetric Property, Paypoint, Picton Property Income, Ted Baker (LSE:TED), United Utilities, Wickes
AGM/EGM
Aminex, Bank of Ireland, Belvoir Group, Central Asia Metals, Curtis Banks, Diaceutics, Duke Royalty, East Star Resources, Energean, Henry Boot, Hochschild Mining, Legal & General, National World, Ocean Wilsons, OnTheMarket, Prudential, S&U, Staffline, Strix Group, WAG Payment Solutions, Yu Group
Friday 27 May
Trading statements
Volvere
AGM/EGM
AG Barr, Big Technologies, BMO Commercial Property Trust, DeepMatter, Destiny Pharma Holdings, Hostmore, LSL Property Services, Old Mutual, Oxford Biomedica, Spectris, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, Triple Point Social Housing REIT
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks