Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: NatWest, Standard Chartered, Glencore, Reckitt Benckiser

11th February 2022 13:52

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

UK bank results season gets under way, and miners issue their latest updates. Here are the stocks our head of markets is watching out for. Expect more surprises from US reporting season, too.

Monday 14 February

Trading statements

Up Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

Digital 9 Infrastructure, GCP Infrastructure Investments

Tuesday 15 February

Trading statements

BHP Group, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Plus500, RM

AGM/EGM

Dewhurst

Wednesday 16 February

Trading statements

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Indivior, Ocean Outdoor, Pan African Resources, Primary Health Properties

AGM/EGM

Liontrust Asset Management

Thursday 17 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP and Imperial Brands.

Trading statements

Aveva Group, MoneySupermarket.com, Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT), Safestore, South32, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Yamana Gold

AGM/EGM

Chrysalis Investments, Highway Capital, Oilex, Virgin Money UK, Watkin Jones

Friday 18 February

Trading statements

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Pod Point Group, Segro, TBC Bank, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, City of London Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet.

 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: what scope for a turbo-charged takeover?

about 4 hours ago

Peloton Interactive or Starbucks: which stock should you buy?

about 7 hours ago

British American Tobacco raises dividend as profits up

about 6 hours ago

Bank sector results preview: the profits league table

1 day ago

Your vote counts: is this exec worth a £90,000 pay rise?

about 7 hours ago

Ian Cowie: sickly returns during pandemic for healthcare trusts

1 day ago

How fund managers use their power to drive ESG change

2 days ago

How to save and invest for a wedding

2 days ago

Baillie Gifford retains crown as active investors’ favourite fund firm

3 days ago

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

10 days ago