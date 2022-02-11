The Week Ahead: NatWest, Standard Chartered, Glencore, Reckitt Benckiser
UK bank results season gets under way, and miners issue their latest updates. Here are the stocks our head of markets is watching out for. Expect more surprises from US reporting season, too.
Monday 14 February
Trading statements
Up Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
Digital 9 Infrastructure, GCP Infrastructure Investments
Tuesday 15 February
Trading statements
BHP Group, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Plus500, RM
AGM/EGM
Dewhurst
Wednesday 16 February
Trading statements
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Indivior, Ocean Outdoor, Pan African Resources, Primary Health Properties
AGM/EGM
Liontrust Asset Management
Thursday 17 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP and Imperial Brands.
Trading statements
Aveva Group, MoneySupermarket.com, Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT), Safestore, South32, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Yamana Gold
AGM/EGM
Chrysalis Investments, Highway Capital, Oilex, Virgin Money UK, Watkin Jones
Friday 18 February
Trading statements
NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Pod Point Group, Segro, TBC Bank, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, City of London Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet.
