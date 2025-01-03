The Week Ahead: Next, B&M, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S, Shell
Things begin to hot up following the festive break, with all eyes on the retail sector as we begin to find out how the Christmas trading period went. Here are the key dates for your diary.
3rd January 2025 13:27
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 6 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Blue Star Capital, Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, Graft Polymer UK, MicroSalt
Tuesday 7 January
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Inspired
Wednesday 8 January
Trading statements
Shell (LSE:SHEL), Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Equals Group, STS Global Income & Growth Trust
Thursday 9 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead, Experian, Games Workshop and Sage.
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Hilton Food Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), SIG, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Serinus Energy
Friday 10 January
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Alt Resources, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd
