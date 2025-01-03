The Week Ahead: Next, B&M, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S, Shell

Things begin to hot up following the festive break, with all eyes on the retail sector as we begin to find out how the Christmas trading period went. Here are the key dates for your diary.

3rd January 2025 13:27

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 6 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Blue Star Capital, Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, Graft Polymer UK, MicroSalt

Tuesday 7 January

Trading statements

Next (LSE:NXT)

AGM/EGM

Inspired

Wednesday 8 January

Trading statements

Shell (LSE:SHEL), Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Equals Group, STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Thursday 9 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead, Experian, Games Workshop and Sage.

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Hilton Food Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), SIG, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Serinus Energy

Friday 10 January

Trading statements

Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)

AGM/EGM

Alt Resources, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd

