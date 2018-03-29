The week ahead: Nonfarm payrolls, Topps Tiles, big dividends
29th March 2018 17:04
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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It's another four-day week, so corporate news is thin on the ground, but there's still plenty to interest investors and it'll be big day in the US on Friday.
Monday 2 April
Markets closed for Easter Monday
Tuesday 3 April
Trading Statements
BTG
Wednesday 4 April
had enjoyed a strong four months in terms of share price performance, and like-for-like revenue in the final 13 weeks of 2017 rose 3.4% versus just 0.3% the year before.
But the shares have turned south since amid a slew of negative trading statements from the retail sector as real wages, where inflation outstrips average pay rises, continue to fall.
Trading Statements
Topps Tiles, MaxCyte, Concurrent Technologies, Next Fifteen Communications
Thursday 5 April
It's a big day for stocks going ex-dividend. Among the big payers trading without the right to the latest divi on Thursday will include, , and .
Trading statements
Electrocomponents
Friday 6 April
US jobs data will steal the show on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 185,000 in March following a far bigger than expected increase of 313,000 in February. Watch for an unemployment rate a fraction better at 4%.
AGM/EGM
Mereo Biopharma
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.