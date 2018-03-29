The week ahead: Nonfarm payrolls, Topps Tiles, big dividends

It's another four-day week, so corporate news is thin on the ground, but there's still plenty to interest investors and it'll be big day in the US on Friday.

Monday 2 April

Markets closed for Easter Monday

Tuesday 3 April

Trading Statements

BTG

Wednesday 4 April

Topps Tiles had enjoyed a strong four months in terms of share price performance, and like-for-like revenue in the final 13 weeks of 2017 rose 3.4% versus just 0.3% the year before.

But the shares have turned south since amid a slew of negative trading statements from the retail sector as real wages, where inflation outstrips average pay rises, continue to fall.

Trading Statements

Topps Tiles, MaxCyte, Concurrent Technologies, Next Fifteen Communications

Thursday 5 April

It's a big day for stocks going ex-dividend. Among the big payers trading without the right to the latest divi on Thursday will include Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, Direct Line Insurance and Aviva.

Trading statements

Electrocomponents

Friday 6 April

US jobs data will steal the show on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 185,000 in March following a far bigger than expected increase of 313,000 in February. Watch for an unemployment rate a fraction better at 4%.

AGM/EGM

Mereo Biopharma

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.