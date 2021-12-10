Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Ocado, ITM Power, Currys

10th December 2021 10:47

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.

Monday 13 December

Trading statements

C4X Discovery Holdings, SThree

AGM/EGM

ADM Energy, EPE Special Opportunities, John Lewis of Hungerford, River & Mercantile, Roquefort Investments, Time Out

Tuesday 14 December

Trading statements

Chemring, Driver Group, GRC International, Joules, Ocado (LSE:OCDO), Purplebricks, RWS Holdings, Yourgene Health

AGM/EGM

Aeorema Communications, BATM Advanced Communications, Blancco Technology, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, Fidelity Special Values, Greatland Gold, Invinity Energy Systems, Kin & Carta, Marwyn Value Investors, MC Mining, Target Healthcare REIT

Wednesday 15 December

Trading statements

Avon Protection, Baltic Classifieds, Character Group, Currys (LSE:CURY), Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Hollywood Bowl, In The Style Group, Jersey Electricity, MaxCyte, Pressure Technologies

AGM/EGM

Beeks Financial Cloud, Brighton Pier, DX Group, GCP Student Living, GRC International, Kingswood, ProPhotonix, PRS REIT, Softcat, SolGold

Thursday 16 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Burberry, Tritax EuroBox and United Utilities

Trading statements

Donegal Investment Group, FRP Advisory Group, Hunting, Hyve Group, IntegraFin Holdings, ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Petrofac, ProCook, Serco, Titon Holdings

AGM/EGM

888 Holdings, Arc Minerals, AVI Global Trust, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, Checkit, Glenveagh Properties, Netcall, Sareum Holdings, Seeing Machines

Friday 17 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Focusrite, Marwyn Acquisition Company, Petroneft Resources, Renalytix, Zanaga Iron Ore

