The Week Ahead: Ocado, ITM Power, Currys
10th December 2021 10:47
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 13 December
Trading statements
C4X Discovery Holdings, SThree
AGM/EGM
ADM Energy, EPE Special Opportunities, John Lewis of Hungerford, River & Mercantile, Roquefort Investments, Time Out
Tuesday 14 December
Trading statements
Chemring, Driver Group, GRC International, Joules, Ocado (LSE:OCDO), Purplebricks, RWS Holdings, Yourgene Health
AGM/EGM
Aeorema Communications, BATM Advanced Communications, Blancco Technology, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, Fidelity Special Values, Greatland Gold, Invinity Energy Systems, Kin & Carta, Marwyn Value Investors, MC Mining, Target Healthcare REIT
Wednesday 15 December
Trading statements
Avon Protection, Baltic Classifieds, Character Group, Currys (LSE:CURY), Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Hollywood Bowl, In The Style Group, Jersey Electricity, MaxCyte, Pressure Technologies
AGM/EGM
Beeks Financial Cloud, Brighton Pier, DX Group, GCP Student Living, GRC International, Kingswood, ProPhotonix, PRS REIT, Softcat, SolGold
Thursday 16 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Burberry, Tritax EuroBox and United Utilities
Trading statements
Donegal Investment Group, FRP Advisory Group, Hunting, Hyve Group, IntegraFin Holdings, ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Petrofac, ProCook, Serco, Titon Holdings
AGM/EGM
888 Holdings, Arc Minerals, AVI Global Trust, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, Checkit, Glenveagh Properties, Netcall, Sareum Holdings, Seeing Machines
Friday 17 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Focusrite, Marwyn Acquisition Company, Petroneft Resources, Renalytix, Zanaga Iron Ore
