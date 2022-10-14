The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Bellway, ASOS, Dunelm
More of the UK’s large companies queue up to post trading updates in the days ahead, just as the US third-quarter results season gets interesting.
Monday 17 October
Trading statements
Alphawave IP Group, Audioboom, City of London Investment Trust, EnSilica, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Seraphim Space Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Arcontech Group, Barratt Developments, Eight Capital Partners
Tuesday 18 October
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Aptamer Group, Bellway (LSE:BWY), BP Marsh & Partners, essensys, FD Technologies, Integrafin Holdings, Quilter, Revolution Bars, Sosandar, Wise
AGM/EGM
Accrol Group, Diverse Income Trust, Dolphin Capital Investors, Pantheon International, Tlou Energy
Wednesday 19 October
Trading statements
Antofagasta, ASOS (LSE:ASC), Just Eat Takeaway.com, Liontrust Asset Management, Man Group, Petropavlovsk, Spectris, Quilter
AGM/EGM
Empyrean Energy, Frasers Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Made Tech Group, SME Credit Realisation Fund
Thursday 20 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and ITV (LSE:ITV).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Centamin, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), GB Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Luceco, National Express, Relx, RPS Group, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Schroder British Opportunities Trust, Schroders, Segro, St James's Place, Travis Perkins, Trifast
AGM/EGM
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust, Argo Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, DX Group, Gateley Holdings, Science in Sport, Xeros Technology Group
Friday 21 October
Trading statements
InterContinental Hotels Group
AGM/EGM
Trafalgar Property Group
