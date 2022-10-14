Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Bellway, ASOS, Dunelm

14th October 2022 11:35

Lee Wild from interactive investor

More of the UK’s large companies queue up to post trading updates in the days ahead, just as the US third-quarter results season gets interesting.

    Monday 17 October

    Trading statements

    Alphawave IP Group, Audioboom, City of London Investment Trust, EnSilica, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Seraphim Space Investment Trust

    AGM/EGM

    Arcontech Group, Barratt Developments, Eight Capital Partners

    Tuesday 18 October

    Trading statements

    888 Holdings, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Aptamer Group, Bellway (LSE:BWY), BP Marsh & Partners, essensys, FD Technologies, Integrafin Holdings, Quilter, Revolution Bars, Sosandar, Wise

    AGM/EGM

    Accrol Group, Diverse Income Trust, Dolphin Capital Investors, Pantheon International, Tlou Energy

    Wednesday 19 October

    Trading statements

    Antofagasta, ASOS (LSE:ASC), Just Eat Takeaway.com, Liontrust Asset Management, Man Group, Petropavlovsk, Spectris, Quilter

    AGM/EGM

    Empyrean Energy, Frasers Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Made Tech Group, SME Credit Realisation Fund

    Thursday 20 October

    Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and ITV (LSE:ITV).

    Trading statements

    AJ Bell, Centamin, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), GB Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Luceco, National Express, Relx, RPS Group, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Schroder British Opportunities Trust, Schroders, Segro, St James's Place, Travis Perkins, Trifast

    AGM/EGM

    abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust, Argo Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, DX Group, Gateley Holdings, Science in Sport, Xeros Technology Group

    Friday 21 October

    Trading statements

    InterContinental Hotels Group

    AGM/EGM

    Trafalgar Property Group

