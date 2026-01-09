Week Ahead: Taylor Wimpey, Vistry, Games Workshop
There’s been plenty of activity already this year, and more companies inside and outside the FTSE 100 have updates pencilled in for the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
9th January 2026 13:44
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 12 January
Trading statements
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
AGM/EGM
Rockwood Strategic
Tuesday 13 January
Trading statements
Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), Grafton Group, Gym Group, Hunting, PageGroup, Persimmon, SIG
AGM/EGM
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Nanoco, Plaza Centers
Wednesday 14 January
Trading statements
Hays, Liontrust Asset Management, MS International, Nichols, Ramsdens Holdings, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)
AGM/EGM
Diploma, Jubilee Metals, Stackbitcointreasury, Tracsis
Thursday 15 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass and Diploma.
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, CAB Payments Holdings, Dunelm, Fuller Smith & Turner, Glenveagh Properties, Hostelworld, Rathbones Group, Robert Walters, Safestore, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Titon Holdings
AGM/EGM
AB Dynamics, Eurasia Mining, JTC PLC, GM, Topps Tiles, Walker Crips
Friday 16 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Europa Metals Ltd
