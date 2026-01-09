Week Ahead: Taylor Wimpey, Vistry, Games Workshop

There’s been plenty of activity already this year, and more companies inside and outside the FTSE 100 have updates pencilled in for the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 12 January

Trading statements

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

AGM/EGM

Rockwood Strategic

Tuesday 13 January

Trading statements

Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), Grafton Group, Gym Group, Hunting, PageGroup, Persimmon, SIG

AGM/EGM

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Nanoco, Plaza Centers

Wednesday 14 January

Trading statements

Hays, Liontrust Asset Management, MS International, Nichols, Ramsdens Holdings, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)

AGM/EGM

Diploma, Jubilee Metals, Stackbitcointreasury, Tracsis

Thursday 15 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass and Diploma.

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, CAB Payments Holdings, Dunelm, Fuller Smith & Turner, Glenveagh Properties, Hostelworld, Rathbones Group, Robert Walters, Safestore, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)​​​​​​​, Titon Holdings

AGM/EGM

AB Dynamics, Eurasia Mining, JTC PLC, GM, Topps Tiles, Walker Crips

Friday 16 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Europa Metals Ltd

