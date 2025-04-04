The Week Ahead: Tesco, JD Sports, Churchill China
It’s a sparse period for company reporting ahead of upcoming results season, but some big names are updating the market. Here are the key dates for your diary.
4th April 2025 13:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 7 April
Trading statements
Applied Nutrition, Ferrexpo, Mercantile Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Plexus Holdings, Team
Tuesday 8 April
Trading statements
Dillistone, Hilton Food Group, JTC, Property Franchise Group, Staffline Group
AGM/EGM
Ethernity Networks, Scottish American Investment Co, TI Fluid Systems
Wednesday 9 April
Trading statements
Audioboom, Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Epwin Group, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Oxford Biomedica, Saga
AGM/EGM
Ninety One
Thursday 10 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Croda, Lloyds Banking Group, Reckitt Benckiser.
Trading statements
Brave Bison, Devolver Digital, Mears Group, Rank, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), US Solar Fund
AGM/EGM
BBGI Global Infrastructure
Friday 11 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
AstraZeneca, Law Debenture Corporation
