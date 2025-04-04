The Week Ahead: Tesco, JD Sports, Churchill China

It’s a sparse period for company reporting ahead of upcoming results season, but some big names are updating the market. Here are the key dates for your diary.

4th April 2025 13:00

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 7 April

Trading statements

Applied Nutrition, Ferrexpo, Mercantile Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Plexus Holdings, Team

Tuesday 8 April

Trading statements

Dillistone, Hilton Food Group, JTC, Property Franchise Group, Staffline Group

AGM/EGM

Ethernity Networks, Scottish American Investment Co, TI Fluid Systems

Wednesday 9 April

Trading statements

Audioboom, Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Epwin Group, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Oxford Biomedica, Saga

AGM/EGM

Ninety One

Thursday 10 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Croda, Lloyds Banking Group, Reckitt Benckiser.

Trading statements

Brave Bison, Devolver Digital, Mears Group, Rank, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), US Solar Fund

AGM/EGM

BBGI Global Infrastructure

Friday 11 April

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

AstraZeneca, Law Debenture Corporation

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesAIM & small cap sharesInvestment Trusts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox