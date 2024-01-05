The Week Ahead: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Taylor Wimpey
After a quiet start to 2024, things pick up in the days ahead, with some of the UK’s biggest names issuing results and trading updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 8 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Plus500, Velocys
Tuesday 9 January
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail, Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW)
AGM/EGM
Agriterra, DX Group, GENinCode, Leeds Group, Smart Metering Systems
Wednesday 10 January
Trading statements
Glenveagh Properties, Gym Group, Hunting, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Nichols, Persimmon
AGM/EGM
Hummingbird Resources, Ironveld, Reabold Resources, Safestyle UK, Scirocco Energy, Versarien
Thursday 11 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead, SSE and WH Smith.
Trading statements
Atrato Onsite Energy, Ferrexpo, Hilton Food, Knights Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MJ Gleeson, Reach, Robert Walters, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Whitbread, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Pennpetro Energy, R&Q Insurance Holdings, Ten Entertainment
Friday 12 January
Trading statements
Vistry, Wood Group
AGM/EGM
Ashington Innovation
