The Week Ahead: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Taylor Wimpey

After a quiet start to 2024, things pick up in the days ahead, with some of the UK’s biggest names issuing results and trading updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.

5th January 2024 13:01

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 8 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Plus500, Velocys

Tuesday 9 January

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail, Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW)

AGM/EGM

Agriterra, DX Group, GENinCode, Leeds Group, Smart Metering Systems

Wednesday 10 January

Trading statements

Glenveagh Properties, Gym Group, Hunting, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Nichols, Persimmon

AGM/EGM

Hummingbird Resources, Ironveld, Reabold Resources, Safestyle UK, Scirocco Energy, Versarien

Thursday 11 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead, SSE and WH Smith.

Trading statements

Atrato Onsite Energy, Ferrexpo, Hilton Food, Knights Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MJ Gleeson, Reach, Robert Walters, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Whitbread, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Pennpetro Energy, R&Q Insurance Holdings, Ten Entertainment

Friday 12 January

Trading statements

Vistry, Wood Group

AGM/EGM

Ashington Innovation

