The Week Ahead: Ukraine, Prudential, L&G, Direct Line, M&G, Berkeley Group
Here are the stocks our head of markets is watching out for.
Monday 7 March
Trading statements
Blackbird, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, HgCapital Trust, MTI Wireless Edge
AGM/EGM
Crystal Amber Fund
Tuesday 8 March
Trading statements
Ashtead Group, Bakkavor, Capital & Regional, Capricorn Energy, Clarkson, ConvaTec Group, Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG), Domino's Pizza, Engage XR Holdings, Fresnillo, Glenveagh Properties, Greggs, Gresham Technologies, H&T Group, IWG, John Menzies, John Wood Group, Johnson Service, Keller, M&G (LSE:MNG), Made.com, Midwich, Robert Walters
AGM/EGM
Anglesey Mining, Caretech, Driver Group, Redx Pharma, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Shoe Zone
Wednesday 9 March
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Alfa Financial Software, Biffa, Breedon, Costain, Foresight Solar Fund, Headlam, Ibstock, Kier Group, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Network International, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Quilter, Somero Enterprises, STV Group, TClarke, TT Electronics, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
MTI Wireless Edge
Thursday 10 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Rio Tinto and Galliford Try
Trading statements
AMTE Power, Balfour Beatty, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Brooks Macdonald, Capital, DS Smith, Forterra, Funding Circle Holdings, Hill & Smith, IG Group, James Fisher & Sons, Just Group, National Express, Oakley Capital Investments, Savills, Secure Income REIT, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Spirent Communications, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Ferguson
Friday 11 March
Trading statements
Sig, Berkeley Group Holdings
AGM/EGM
Hardide, Myanmar Investments International
