The Week Ahead: Ukraine, Prudential, L&G, Direct Line, M&G, Berkeley Group

4th March 2022 10:48

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Here are the stocks our head of markets is watching out for.

Monday 7 March

Trading statements

Blackbird, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, HgCapital Trust, MTI Wireless Edge

AGM/EGM

Crystal Amber Fund

Tuesday 8 March

Trading statements

Ashtead Group, Bakkavor, Capital & Regional, Capricorn Energy, Clarkson, ConvaTec Group, Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG), Domino's Pizza, Engage XR Holdings, Fresnillo, Glenveagh Properties, Greggs, Gresham Technologies, H&T Group, IWG, John Menzies, John Wood Group, Johnson Service, Keller, M&G (LSE:MNG), Made.com, Midwich, Robert Walters

AGM/EGM

Anglesey Mining, Caretech, Driver Group, Redx Pharma, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Shoe Zone

Wednesday 9 March

Trading statements

888 Holdings, Alfa Financial Software, Biffa, Breedon, Costain, Foresight Solar Fund, Headlam, Ibstock, Kier Group, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Network International, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Quilter, Somero Enterprises, STV Group, TClarke, TT Electronics, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

MTI Wireless Edge

Thursday 10 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Rio Tinto and Galliford Try

Trading statements

AMTE Power, Balfour Beatty, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Brooks Macdonald, Capital, DS Smith, Forterra, Funding Circle Holdings, Hill & Smith, IG Group, James Fisher & Sons, Just Group, National Express, Oakley Capital Investments, Savills, Secure Income REIT, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Spirent Communications, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Ferguson

Friday 11 March

Trading statements

Sig, Berkeley Group Holdings

AGM/EGM

Hardide, Myanmar Investments International

