Week Ahead: Vodafone, Aviva, Imperial Brands, Burberry
Well-known blue-chip names are queuing up to announce latest results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
8th May 2026 12:53
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 11 May
Trading statements
Caledonia Mining Corp, Compass, Victrex
AGM/EGM
Caledonian Holdings, CloudCoCo Group, International Paper Co
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- Must read: Vodafone, Burberry, ITV
Tuesday 12 May
Trading statements
Bytes Technology, Derwent London, Greggs, IMI, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), International Workplace, Marston's, On the Beach Group, Public Policy Holding Co, Renew Holdings, Restore, Treatt, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Bridgepoint, Chesnara, Hutchmed China, IMI, Macfarlane, Midwich Group
Wednesday 13 May
Trading statements
Amaroq, Avon Technologies, Conduit Holdings, Spirax, TP ICAP
AGM/EGM
Atome, Burford Capital, Chill Brands, Conduit Holdings, Greggs, hVIVO, Ithaca Energy, James Fisher, LMS Capital, Redcentric, RHI Magnesita NV, Savills, Spirax, TP ICAP, Unilever, Vistry
Thursday 14 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, GSK, HSBC, Tesco and Unilever.
Trading statements
3i Group, Auction Technology Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Future, Grainger, ITV, Land Securities, Microlise, National Grid, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Foods, Princes Group, Shawbrook, United Utilities, Vesuvius, Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
Ceres Power, Costain, Eurocell, Forgent, Global Opportunities Trust, Helios Towers, Hiscox, Inchcape, PensionBee, Powerhouse Energy, Quilter, Spire Healthcare, Standard Life
Friday 15 May
Trading statements
Grafton Group, Volvere
AGM/EGM
Derwent London, Glenveagh Properties, Grafton Group, LSL Property Services, TT Electronics, Unite Group
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