Week Ahead: Vodafone, Aviva, Imperial Brands, Burberry

Well-known blue-chip names are queuing up to announce latest results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

8th May 2026 12:53

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 11 May

Trading statements

Caledonia Mining Corp, Compass, Victrex

AGM/EGM

Caledonian Holdings, CloudCoCo Group, International Paper Co

Tuesday 12 May

Trading statements

Bytes Technology, Derwent London, Greggs, IMI, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), International Workplace, Marston's, On the Beach Group, Public Policy Holding Co, Renew Holdings, Restore, Treatt, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Bridgepoint, Chesnara, Hutchmed China, IMI, Macfarlane, Midwich Group

Wednesday 13 May

Trading statements

Amaroq, Avon Technologies, Conduit Holdings, Spirax, TP ICAP

AGM/EGM

Atome, Burford Capital, Chill Brands, Conduit Holdings, Greggs, hVIVO, Ithaca Energy, James Fisher, LMS Capital, Redcentric, RHI Magnesita NV, Savills, Spirax, TP ICAP, Unilever, Vistry

Thursday 14 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, GSK, HSBC, Tesco and Unilever.

Trading statements

3i Group, Auction Technology Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.)Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Future, Grainger, ITV, Land Securities, Microlise, National Grid, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Foods, Princes Group, Shawbrook, United Utilities, Vesuvius, Watches of Switzerland Group

AGM/EGM

Ceres Power, Costain, Eurocell, Forgent, Global Opportunities Trust, Helios Towers, Hiscox, Inchcape, PensionBee, Powerhouse Energy, Quilter, Spire Healthcare, Standard Life

Friday 15 May

Trading statements

Grafton Group, Volvere

AGM/EGM

Derwent London, Glenveagh Properties, Grafton Group, LSL Property Services, TT Electronics, Unite Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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