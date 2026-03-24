Why gold investors have fallen out of bed

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Past performance is not a guide to future performance. There are several possible reasons for this sudden reversal. After such a strong run, much of the bad news may already have been priced in. When conflict actually erupted, investors may have taken profits – the classic “buy the rumour, sell the news” response. With gold looking expensive, the dollar may have appeared a more attractive safe haven. The dollar has strengthened and, alongside rising Treasury yields, this makes gold, as a non-income-producing asset, less appealing. Disruption to oil supply has pushed up the price of oil, so some safe-haven flows may have been diverted into energy rather than gold. If oil prices remain elevated, that will add to inflation. While gold can act as a long-term hedge, oil may be a more direct short-term beneficiary. Don’t write off gold after tip to hit $6,000 in 2026

Mining Insights: three precious metals miners There is also the possibility that, with equity markets falling, traders have sold gold to raise cash or meet margin calls. This is something we saw during the market sell-off in early 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gold funds face an additional challenge. The companies they invest in often rely on borrowing to develop and expand mines. If interest rates remain higher for longer, that will weigh on future profitability. Whatever the reason, the recent fall has been sharp. We will now be watching closely to see whether this is a temporary correction or the start of a more sustained decline. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com