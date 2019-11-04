Why these two UK funds are now in our portfolio

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Harder to benefit from buoyant global financial markets, Saltydog analyst did this as the pound rose.

Most sectors fall as pound strengthens in October

The markets survived Halloween and when we woke up on the 1st November we were still in the EU, despite the best efforts of Boris Johnson and his government. On the whole, October was a reasonable month for global markets with most of the key stock market indices making gains.

In the US, the S&P500 went up 2% and the Nasdaq made 3.7%. The French and German markets also went up, with the Paris CAC40 gaining 0.9% and the German DAX rising by 3.5%.

The best return from the major developed markets came from Japan, where the Nikkei 225 went up by 5.4%.

In the emerging markets the Shanghai Composite gained 0.8%, the Brazilian Ibovespa went up by 2.4%, the Indian Sensex made 3.8%, and the Russian RTSI beat them all, rallying 6.7%.

Unfortunately for UK investors our FTSE 100 index fell by 2.2%. The main problem that this index had last month was the strengthening of the pound against the US dollar and other currencies. The FTSE 100 contains many large international companies with significant overseas exposure. When sterling strengthens this devalues any assets or income valued in foreign currency. During October the pound went from $1.23 to $1.29, a gain of over 5%.

Not only did the currency movement affect the FTSE 100, it would also have made it very difficult for UK investors to benefit from the general rise in global markets. Any gains that funds investing abroad may have made in their local currency would have been wiped out when converted back into sterling. This can clearly be seen in the average returns for the Investment Association sectors in October.