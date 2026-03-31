Why Wall Street stock slump could be over

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

A correction for the S&P 500 index that has included a slump for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to its lowest valuation multiple in seven years is showing signs of nearing its end stages, a Wall Street bank has said.

Morgan Stanley’s chief equity strategist notes the S&P’s forward price/earnings (PE) ratio has compressed by 17% since US risk appetite was derailed by the war and artificial intelligence (AI) disruption fears.

More than half the wider Russell 3000 index is also down at least 20% from 52-week highs, offering a further sign that the equity market is far from complacent on growth risks.

The bank points out that the decline in the S&P 500 multiple is now at a level similar to previous growth scares where there has been no recession or Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Morgan Stanley also highlights key differences between today and other periods when an oil shock ended the business cycle.

The biggest is that earnings per share is accelerating and positive today, compared with negative performances in other periods.

And while oil prices are on course for a record monthly rise in March, the year-on-year move is still about half what it was in previous episodes.

The S&P 500 index has fallen for five consecutive weeks for the first time since 2022, which was the last time the global economy faced a stagflationry shock.

The benchmark closed last night within one percentage point of technical correction territory, having fallen 9.1% from January’s record. The benchmark is down by 7.2% so far in 2026, which compares with a rise of more than 2% for the FTSE 100 index.