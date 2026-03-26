Four tips for ISA investors to navigate stock market volatility

Investing a significant lump sum when stock prices are volatile can require some mettle.

We’re regularly reminded it’s “time in the market” rather than “timing the market” that counts, but this guidance, while sage, isn’t always easy to follow.

No investor wants to get off to a bad start, needing to recover losses to merely return to even. Stock market movements are never predictable, but some degree of calm can make investment conditions more fertile.

This dilemma might be facing certain investors right now, specifically those who need to max out their valuable annual pension and individual savings account (ISA) allowances by 5 April.

In an ideal world, we’d fill up our tax wrappers long before the tax year-end deadline, but not everyone does, or indeed can.

Those in the latter camp may be awaiting a clearer idea about earnings or profits to calculate the pension contribution required to mitigate a nasty tax bill, or only recently had the means to invest after pocketing a healthy work bonus.

Whatever the reason, topping up pensions and ISAs ahead of tax year end has an added consideration this time around in the shape of the Middle East conflict, which has rattled stock markets far and wide.

America's S&P 500, the UK’s FTSE 100, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 have all witnessed sharp drops in the past month, and though things have settled down a bit this week, investors may understandably feel nervous, especially those needing to commit a lump sum to maximise 2025-26 tax allowances.

But here’s the good news: you can still get tax savvy before the clock strikes midnight on 5 April without immediately exposing your cash to market volatility. Here are four things to consider.

1) Get the money in the tax wrapper by 5 April

No matter what’s going on with global markets, if you have the funds to boost pensions and ISAs before 6 April, it’s important to consider doing so. Just make sure money is inside the right wrapper to meet your specific investing or tax-planning goal.

The £20,000 annual ISA limit is on a “use it or lose it” basis. In other words, you can’t roll over any unused allowance to future tax years.

Meanwhile, although the annual pension allowance can be carried forward, if you’re looking to harness your pension to reduce your “net adjusted income” and trim your 2025-26 income tax bill, you must contribute this side of tax year-end. Annual pension allowances are generous (for most it’s the higher of £60,000 or 100% of earnings) so you could wait to until after 5 April. But to be clear: any money invested beyond this date will be set against your 2026-27 earnings for tax purposes.

2) If you’re nervous about investing now, find a safer short-term home

The name “stocks & shares ISA” is something of a misnomer. The central purpose is indeed to facilitate and encourage people to invest in the stock market for the long term, and that’s what most use them for, but the permitted asset range is far broader.

You can stick your ISA holdings in other things such as bonds, commodities, money market funds, and even cash. Some of these assets carry more risk than others, allowing you to select appropriate investments for your personal risk appetite and ability to absorb losses at any given time.

Some investors will comfortably keep faith with their tried and tested investing strategy amid market wobbles, whereas others might be more tentative, favouring something cautious right now then switching to a more adventurous strategy once confidence resumes.

Money market funds, which provide a cash-like return that largely tracks the Bank of England base rate, can offer a suitable home for any pension or ISA top-ups where short-term security is front and centre. Returns on such funds are currently beating inflation, which was 3% at the latest reading, so your investment should retain its buying power while you wait on the sidelines.

Another option that usually carries less risk than shares is bonds, though your nominal sum isn’t guaranteed. Yields have been volatile in response to the Iran war, with most bond funds nursing at least minor losses in the past few weeks.

Either way, be wary about investing heavily in cautious assets over long time frames as the stymied returns can drag on portfolio performance, denting future growth and income.

Be wary of using cash ISAs as a short-term home...

A further approach for those who prefer short-term security now but need to fill up this year’s ISA is to shove the money in a cash ISA, then switch to the stocks and shares version at a later point.

This strategy can work at times but be mindful of the drawbacks; notably, ISA transfers can take weeks to complete, which may cause frustration and perhaps prove costly if you want to enter the market quickly and your current provider is dragging its heels.

If you do take this route, make sure you instruct an ISA transfer instead of withdrawing the money and paying it into the stocks and shares type. Once you remove holdings from the ISA wrapper, it loses the tax-free benefits; transferring from one ISA to another retains them.

3) Keep the door open for drip-feeding

A common conundrum investors face is whether to invest in a single lump sum or drip-feed into the market over time.

There are pros and cons to each strategy, with the outcome ultimately dependent on how markets behave during the period in question. Simply put, if stock prices move up in a straight line, a lump sum grows faster, but if stock prices fall or are volatile, drip-feeding can work out better.

Spreading your investment over several months, known in industry jargon as pound cost averaging, is something to weigh up if you’re wary about committing a sizeable lump sum right now.

You could, for instance, invest your pension or ISA allowance for the 2025-26 tax year into safer assets, such as money market funds, then gradually phase into shares over time. Importantly, as the cash is already inside the tax wrapper(s), it won’t use up some or all of your 2026-27 allowances.

4) Take note of ISA millionaire habits

Many investors on the interactive investor platform who have reached the holy grail of a £1 million ISA portfolio, like to fill up their allowance as soon as they can. In 2025, some 28% of total 12-month subscriptions from ii’s ISA millionaires were added between 6 and 30 April, just weeks after the new tax year began.

Interestingly, stock market behaviour 12 months ago shares some similarities with recent activity, when US President Donald Trump’s tariff war sparked erratic price swings. The S&P 500 plunged almost 11% in a week yet recovered these losses in a single day – a case in point.

This reminds us that trying to predict short-term market movements is a thankless task. You can’t know for sure whether it’s best to invest now or wait a few weeks or months. Back to that “timing the market” note of caution.

ISA millionaires get their business done early to capitalise on an extra year’s potential investment growth, and dividends. They focus on things they can control, recognising that investing is a long-term game.

That said, every investor is different, with a unique risk appetite and goals. For those who would prefer to wait for things to stabilise before entering the market, alternative strategies that won’t relinquish your 2025-26 pension and ISA allowances are available.