eyeQ: JD Sports, Legal & General, US banks, BP

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 27 March 2026.

Next/JD Sports

Last week we flagged that our smart machine had triggered a bullish signal on Next (LSE:NXT).

This week’s table of the biggest fair value gaps (i.e. those stocks with the biggest dislocation from macro conditions) shows Next as the cheapest UK stock relative to the prevailing macro environment.

Fellow retailer JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) is also in the mix although 1) the fair value gap is small and 2) macro fair value is trending lower.

If you want a bet on the UK high street/consumer, Next looks the better option.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 27 March 2026.

Goldman Sachs/Citibank

Two US investment banks are among the richest international stocks on eyeQ’s metrics. In both cases, model value is moving lower - macro conditions are getting worse - and the stock price is lagging that deterioration.

It’s also notable that the biggest single driver of both models is a desire for credit spreads to narrow. While Iran dominates the headlines, the other big stories of 2026 - artificial intelligence (AI) and private credit - haven’t gone away.

AI capex is increasingly being funded out of credit issuance; fears around poor-performing private credit continue to percolate. Both are credit negative and will keep the market nervous about the ripple effects into mainstream banking.

On our models, these fears aren’t yet priced into these two stocks.