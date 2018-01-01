Providers of Investment Pathways are required by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to set up an Independent Governance Committee (IGC) or Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA) to represent the interests of Pathway Investors. Interactive Investor has appointed Zedra Governance Ltd to provide a GAA for Investment Pathways.

GAA objectives:

Assess the value-for-money of the Investment Pathways offered by ii

Comment on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as they relate to the pathways offered

Produce an annual report on Investment Pathways (available below, once published)

The GAA operates independently of ii in its role to represent the interests of investors in Investment Pathways and can raise concerns at any time with ii and escalate such concerns to the FCA, should it not be satisfied with the response.

Pathway investors can contact the GAA, which uses such feedback when fulfilling the objectives above, by emailing ZGL.interactiveinvestor-GAA@zedra.com

The full GAA terms of reference are available for review below.