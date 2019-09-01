ii ACE 30 - UBS ETF - MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible UCITS ETF

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced investment manager: UBS is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.



Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking exchange traded fund has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible 5% Issuer Capped index, which is designed to measure the equity market performance of selected companies in the Pacific region. The index includes only companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings relative to their sector peers.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘A’ distributing share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.4% as at 5 July 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.



Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.



How the fund is managed: The objective of the exchange traded fund is to replicate the price and return performance of the MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible 5% Issuer Capped index net of fees. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.



Currency: Because investments are made wholly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.