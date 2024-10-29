|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Equity
|European Equities
|Low cost
Why we recommend it
The fund tracks the MSCI Europe SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuels Index which consists of c.110 European stocks that are consistent with specific values and climate change-based criteria, as well as a high minimum level of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The index is designed for investors seeking a diversified SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) benchmark of companies with strong sustainability profiles, while avoiding companies that are incompatible with its values screen or having exposure to fossil fuel extraction, production, power generation or reserves ownership.
The constituents of the index are based on the MSCI Europe Index which includes large and mid-cap securities. The index also reduces concentration by capping individual positions to a maximum weight of 5%.
A soundly constructed and reasonably representative portfolio with a low fee makes this fund well positioned to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns relative to its Morningstar Category peers over the long term.
Sustainability criteria
Morningstar Sustainable Attribute: This fund is considered a sustainable investment product based on its prospectus or other regulatory filings. As a General ESG Investment, the fund uses environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria as a central part of the security-selection and portfolio-construction process. These strategies endeavour to promote sustainability and minimise negative impact, without focusing on a specific theme or area of action.
|Information and data compiled to October 2024.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Review.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.