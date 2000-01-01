ii ACE 40: Royal London Sustainable World Trust

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments, is the manager of the fund and has been managing funds for Royal London since 2003.

Superior performance: The fund has consistently beaten the average of its peers within its sector: IA Mixed Investments 40-85% Shares.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘C’ share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.77%, which compares favourably with other multi-asset funds.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer-term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: The fund aims to achieve first quartile performance over a rolling three-year period measured against its sector, and to provide medium to long-term capital growth via worldwide investments in multiple asset classes that adhere to the sustainable investment policy set out by the fund manager. The fund “focuses on the sustainability of the products and services of the companies it invests in, as well as their standards of environmental, social & governance (ESG) management, alongside financial analysis.”

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Above-average volatility: The fund typically holds a higher proportion of equities to bonds in its portfolio. This means returns can be more volatile than the average fund in the peer group.

Currency: Because around 60% of the fund is invested outside the UK, performance may be affected by changes in exchange rates.