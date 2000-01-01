ii ACE 40: Royal London Sustainable World Trust
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and well-resourced manager: Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments, is the manager of the fund and has been managing funds for Royal London since 2003.
Superior performance: The fund has consistently beaten the average of its peers within its sector: IA Mixed Investments 40-85% Shares.
The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘C’ share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.77%, which compares favourably with other multi-asset funds.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer-term societal and environmental trends.
How the fund is managed: The fund aims to achieve first quartile performance over a rolling three-year period measured against its sector, and to provide medium to long-term capital growth via worldwide investments in multiple asset classes that adhere to the sustainable investment policy set out by the fund manager. The fund “focuses on the sustainability of the products and services of the companies it invests in, as well as their standards of environmental, social & governance (ESG) management, alongside financial analysis.”
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Above-average volatility: The fund typically holds a higher proportion of equities to bonds in its portfolio. This means returns can be more volatile than the average fund in the peer group.
Currency: Because around 60% of the fund is invested outside the UK, performance may be affected by changes in exchange rates.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.