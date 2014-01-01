ii ACE 40 - UBS ETF - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced investment manager: UBS is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.

Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking exchange traded fund (ETF) has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the MSCI World Socially Responsible index, which is designed to measure global equity market performance considering only companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings relative to their sector peers.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘A’ distributing share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.22%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the ETF simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.

Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.

How the fund is managed: The objective of the exchange traded fund is to replicate the price and return performance of the MSCI World Socially Responsible index net of fees.

Please be that aware that although all of these funds have ethical criteria their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.