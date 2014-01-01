Home >

Knowledge centre

Finance for kids

16 June

Why more is needed to teach kids whether they are in the red or black

Our expert stresses the need for further financial education during these uncertain times.

by Jemma Jackson

29 April

Nine fun activities to teach your kids about money

Here are nine fun activities about money to incorporate into your children's lessons.

by Jemma Jackson

15 April

Deadline extension for Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award

It’s times like this that can really underscore the importance of good financial education.

by Jemma Jackson

14 April

Home schooling: tips to add financial education alongside the Three Rs

Our financially-savvy experts share some advice for kids at Key Stage One and beyond.

by Myron Jobson

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.