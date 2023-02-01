How to invest £1 million

Your £1m investment portfolio

Whatever your goals, it makes sense to invest your £1m across a number of different investments and asset classes. Not putting all your eggs in one basket reduces risk – ensuring that one poor investment doesn’t drag your whole portfolio down with it.

This is particularly important if you are contemplating putting some of your money into higher-risk investments.

A diversified portfolio will normally contain cash, fixed interest and stocks and shares. But with £1m to invest you might want to consider other asset classes too.

Cash

Savings accounts might not be terribly exciting, but they are a crucial part of your investment strategy. Start by ensuring you have three to six months money for emergencies in an instant access account. But, in addition to that, you also need to make sure that you have cash on hand for other big expenses you’ll have over the next few years. With a windfall like £1m, you’ll likely want to spend some of it, so think about how much cash you will need for holidays, cars, helping family and so on.

You might want to pay off your mortgage too. However, it doesn’t make sense keeping money that’s not needed in the short to medium term in cash accounts. That’s because over the years, its spending power is likely to be eroded by inflation. So, even if your priority is capital preservation, it still makes sense to consider assets that will achieve a higher rate of return than cash.

Fixed interest

Fixed-interest securities are loans to businesses (corporate bonds) or governments (gilts or government bonds) which pay investors a fixed rate of return. In terms of risk, bonds are often considered a halfway house between cash and stocks and shares. However, there’s still a broad spread of risk within the asset class. The higher the yield on the bond, the greater the risk of the borrower defaulting on the loan. It’s possible to buy corporate bonds and gilts individually but you can achieve greater diversification by investing in a fund that offers access to a wider portfolio of bonds.

Stocks and shares

When you buy shares you are buying a stake in a company that is listed on a stock exchange. That means your returns are dependent on the performance of the company you’re invested in, and the value of your investment could fall. However, money invested in the stock market is likely to grow faster than cash over time – the key is to think long-term and not invest in money you’ll need for five years, at least. The longer you invest for, the more time you have to ride out short-term volatility and reap the benefits of compound returns.

This is when the money your investment makes starts working for you and earns a return too. It might not sound much but as the years pass it becomes a significant driver of growth. Again you can buy individual shares, but it’s lower risk and easier to diversify your portfolio by investing in a fund or other collective investment that offers access to a basket of shares.

Property

With the potential to deliver income and capital growth, property can be a useful way of diversifying your holdings. However, while you might have the money for it, residential property isn’t the easiest asset class to invest in. Property is expensive to manage and increasing taxes are making it hard for amateur landlords to make money. Commercial property (think retail units, warehouses or offices) can be easier to access through funds and investment trusts.

Commodities

This is an investment in a natural resource – that’s anything that can be mined, grown or processed. Although there’s a wide choice of commodities to invest in, the most popular is gold. This is because it tends to hold its value well, making it a strong defensive play and a useful hedge against inflation. It’s possible to buy commodities directly (for example gold bullion) but it’s normally more straightforward to invest in a commodities index with an exchange-traded commodity (ETC) or with a fund that buys commodities.

Alternative investments

With £1m to invest you might also want to consider alternative investments too. This could be anything from art, antiques and jewellery to vintage cars and wine. Investment performance isn’t guaranteed though, so it’s important to only invest in something you love and will be able to enjoy. You’ll also need to think about how you’ll store, maintain and insure your investment.

How you allocate your money across the different asset classes will depend on what you want to achieve and the level of risk you are prepared to take.