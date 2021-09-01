How to invest a lump sum

Things to consider before you start investing

There are a number of things to put in place and think about before you start investing.

First, put aside some ‘rainy day’ money for emergencies, ideally three to six months’ salary in cash. This will ensure that if something happens and you need to access your money, you can do so easily and will not have to sell your investments at a potentially disadvantageous time, such as after a fall in their value.

Second, focus on clearing debts, tackling the most expensive ones first. While it is important to have rainy day savings, it is not normally a good idea to prioritise additional savings or investing over reducing debts, because debts usually cost more in interest than savings earn, as well as costing more than the potential returns that are on offer from investing.

Another test to pass is to be committed to investing for at least five years, as over the short term the stock market can be unforgiving. This timeframe is viewed as the minimum holding period when investing in a fund or investment trust, which are managed by a professional investor called a fund manager.

You may also consider overpaying your mortgage ahead of investing if you’ve received a windfall.

In addition, you might also prioritise topping up your pension – such as through a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) – before putting more into a stocks and shares ISA or a general investment account.

