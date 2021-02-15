What is a fund of funds?

Also known as multi manager funds, funds of funds contain an even wider variety of investments than funds. Rather than investing directly in shares, bonds and other assets, they invest in other funds to achieve broad diversification, with a variety of fund categories all wrapped up in one convenient investment.

Why invest in a fund of funds?

No headache choosing funds – this is done by a full-time fund manager.

Wide diversification and reduced risk.

Tap into the expertise of fund managers.

Funds of funds charges

When you’re comparing funds of funds, keep an eye on costs. The flipside of having a manager choosing your funds for you is that the charges are higher. Whereas a fund investing in a developed market, like the UK, would usually have a yearly charge (the ongoing charge figure) of 0.85% a year, funds of funds typically cost 1.2% or higher.