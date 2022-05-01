Income drawdown death benefits

How are drawdown death benefits taxed?

The way in which death benefits are taxed is dependent on the age of the person with the drawdown pension when they died, with age 75 the key birthday.

Tax on drawdown death benefits before age 75

If you die before age 75, death benefits are usually tax-free. There is zero tax to pay on your remaining pension when taken out as income. If it is taken as a lump sum will be tax-free subject to your remaining Lump Sum and Death Benefit Allowance (LSDBA).

Any lump sum death benefits paid from funds that were crystallised before 6 April 2024, will not be tested against the LSDBA, since they will have already been tested against the old. The balance over your remaining allowance will be taxed at your beneficiary's marginal rate of income tax.

Read more about Lump Sum Allowances.

There is one condition for it to be tax-free. The death benefits must be paid, or designated into another arrangement such as drawdown, within two years of the earlier of the following:

the date your pension provider was notified of your death

the date they could reasonably have been expected to know of your death

Tax on drawdown death benefits after 75

If you die after age 75, death benefits are taxable at the beneficiary’s marginal rate of income tax.

How much tax they pay will depend on how they access the death benefits.

Take it as a lump sum, and the full amount will be added to their other income and taxed at the appropriate rate.

Take it through drawdown and they will only be taxed on any income they take, when they take it. This allows them to take advantage of multiple years’ tax allowances , which could help to minimise the tax they pay.

It’s important to remember the test against the LSDBA allowance and any payment of tax before age 75 only applies if death benefits are taken as lump sum.