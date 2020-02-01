Retirement planner tool
Retirement planner
Use our new retirement planner to help understand how much you might need to contribute to your pension to live the retirement you want.
Take a minute to answer a few questions and we will do the rest.
Are you saving enough for retirement?
We have all got our own ideas of how we would like to live in retirement. But do your pension contributions match your plans?
Our retirement planner helps you understand whether you are saving enough to achieve a minimum, moderate or comfortable lifestyle (based on research by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association).
How a SIPP can help
A SIPP (self-invested personal pension) can help you meet your retirement goals by putting you in control.
- Keep more of your money – pay a low, flat fee. Other pension providers charge an annual percentage fee, meaning that their charges increase as your pension grows.
- Invest the way you like – take advantage of our experts’ carefully researched investment options, or choose your own from more than 40,000 UK and global stocks.
- Simplify your finances – a SIPP allows you to combine your old pensions, so you can manage everything in one place (and pay fewer fees).
Our retirement planner is powered by Wealth Wizards
Interactive Investor’s retirement guidance is powered by Wealth Wizards, a UK registered and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated financial technology business. Wealth Wizards provide digital guidance to improve financial wellbeing. Please note that any guidance provided is not a 'personal recommendation', which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.