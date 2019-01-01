Home >
Questions your provider might ask
Transfer your Pension
Questions your existing provider may ask if you need to contact them for a discharge form
- What is the SIPP pension scheme reference number?
0083 5804 RJ
- Is the SIPP a registered pension scheme under the Finance Act 2004?
Yes
- Who is the scheme provider?
Interactive Investor Services Ltd
- What is the address of the scheme provider?
Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX
- Who is the scheme's authorised practitioner/administrator?
BW SIPP LLP
- What is the address of the scheme administrator?
163 West George St, Glasgow, G2 2JJ
- Who is the scheme trustee?
Investor SIPP Trustees Ltd (company no. 10670459)
- What are the transfer cheque payee details?
Investor SIPP Trustees Ltd "re YOUR NAME"
Some pension providers ask you to return your original policy document to them or include a written declaration with your transfer application if you’re unable to find your documentation.
The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.