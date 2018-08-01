2019 investment outlook
Our experts analyse the latest Brexit developments to support you in your investment decisions.
Brexit has been the major talking point and domestic issue influencing UK financial markets since the referendum in 2016, and it will remain that way possibly until 2020. Another extension to the deadline means there'll be a general election before a Brexit conclusion is reached.
Still as divisive and polarising as ever, uncertainty and fear around Britain's exit from the European Union have negatively impacted the UK economy and dampened enthusiasm for domestic stocks.
New prime minister Boris Johnson has certainly not held back since getting his hands on the keys to No 10, renegotiating an "oven ready" Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with EU counterparts.
Whether you're a Leaver or Remainer, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions in the run-up to polling day and the Brexit end-game.
12 November
Investing in a post-Brexit world
Whether it's a deal or no deal, these are the smart moves to make for investing wisely.
by Rob Griffin
4 November
Why these two UK funds are now in our portfolio
Harder to benefit from buoyant global financial markets, Saltydog analyst did this as the pound rose.
by Douglas Chadwick
25 October
The best investment trusts to escape the UK
We look at global sector trusts to see which offer the best diversification prospects for UK investors.
by William Sobczak
18 October
Where FTSE 100 could go amid Brexit hysteria
After the City index spiked yesterday on Brexit news, our chartist discusses potential.
by Alistair Strang
17 October
ii comment: Boris Johnson strikes Brexit deal
With the clock ticking, UK and EU negotiators have agreed a Brexit deal, and UK stocks are flying.
by Richard Hunter
16 October
10 defensive stocks as the Brexit deadline looms
As the clock ticks down to B-Day, here are some classic safe haven stocks in times of economic strife.
by Ben Hobson
15 October
Stockwatch: A fallen blue-chip for your Brexit portfolio
Our companies analyst spots a potentially useful addition to the known basket of "Brexit deal" stocks.
by Edmond Jackson
14 October
UK set to avoid recession in 2019, despite Brexit uncertainty
We take a look what is behind the latest GDP growth figures and what it may mean for interest rates.
by Tom Bailey
11 October
Brexit 'stress test' predicts big fall for UK stock market
Should a deal be struck, the MSCI expects a bounce in UK equities. But how much?
by Tom Bailey
4 October
The share that will do well out of a hard Brexit
Valuation suggests traders anticipate a recovery. Our companies analyst thinks they are probably right.
by Richard Beddard
4 October
How to play the loathed UK with investment trusts
Ahead of the Brexit deadline, some fund managers are adopting a bold approach.
by Fiona Hamilton
2 October
New Brexit poll: what investors really fear
A flash poll by interactive investor, reveals a split in investors' sentiment.
by Jemma Jackson
30 September
Balancing our investment portfolios for uncertain times
Political events are causing sleepless nights for many investors, but not for the Saltydog analyst.
by Douglas Chadwick
30 September
Trusts that should gain from a Brexit deal
Small-cap investment trusts may be the best way to gain exposure.
by Tom Bailey
26 September
How currency moves impact your investment portfolio
There are sound reasons why investors should pay closer attention to currency fluctuations.
by Kyle Caldwell
13 September
Stockwatch: A defensive stock for a recession
It doesn't win for capital growth or income appeal, but this company should have a secure future.
by Edmond Jackson
30 August
These small-caps could thrive after Brexit
There will be winners in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Our AIM expert identifies possible candidates.
by Andrew Hore
For investors seeking safety but unsure where to find it, Cherry Reynard shares ideas about how to avoid the chaos.
The next few months will again be dominated by Brexit, but the end is nigh! Lee Wild looks at the issues affecting UK stocks and the best approach to investing in 2019.
interactive investor has conducted a poll of investors on whether this week's Brexit uncertainty is informing their investment strategy. Jemma Jackson shares the results.
Bond yields suggest America could enter recession in 2019, but there are still opportunities for 'vigilant, well-positioned investors', explains Graeme Evans.
The FTSE 100 was more unpopular than most global stockmarkets in 2018, but ever cloud has a silver lining. Tom Bailey explains the benefits.
When there is political turmoil and economic uncertainty it takes a pretty thick skin to be optimistic about any share, but Richard Beddard's Decision Engine is revealing opportunities than ever before.
The outlook for Europe is clouding as growth in the region slows and political strife proliferates. Cherry Reynard explores the prospects for funds focused on the region.
