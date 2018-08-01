Home >

2019 investment outlook

Our experts analyse the latest Brexit developments to support you in your investment decisions.

Brexit has been the major talking point and domestic issue influencing UK financial markets since the referendum in 2016, and it will remain that way possibly until 2020. Another extension to the deadline means there'll be a general election before a Brexit conclusion is reached.

Still as divisive and polarising as ever, uncertainty and fear around Britain's exit from the European Union have negatively impacted the UK economy and dampened enthusiasm for domestic stocks.

New prime minister Boris Johnson has certainly not held back since getting his hands on the keys to No 10, renegotiating an "oven ready" Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with EU counterparts.

Whether you're a Leaver or Remainer, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions in the run-up to polling day and the Brexit end-game.

12 November

Investing in a post-Brexit world

Whether it's a deal or no deal, these are the smart moves to make for investing wisely.

by Rob Griffin

4 November

Why these two UK funds are now in our portfolio

Harder to benefit from buoyant global financial markets, Saltydog analyst did this as the pound rose.

by Douglas Chadwick

25 October

The best investment trusts to escape the UK

We look at global sector trusts to see which offer the best diversification prospects for UK investors.

by William Sobczak

18 October

Where FTSE 100 could go amid Brexit hysteria

After the City index spiked yesterday on Brexit news, our chartist discusses potential.

by Alistair Strang

17 October

ii comment: Boris Johnson strikes Brexit deal 

With the clock ticking, UK and EU negotiators have agreed a Brexit deal, and UK stocks are flying. 

by Richard Hunter

16 October

10 defensive stocks as the Brexit deadline looms

As the clock ticks down to B-Day, here are some classic safe haven stocks in times of economic strife.

by Ben Hobson

15 October

Stockwatch: A fallen blue-chip for your Brexit portfolio 

Our companies analyst spots a potentially useful addition to the known basket of "Brexit deal" stocks.

by Edmond Jackson

14 October

UK set to avoid recession in 2019, despite Brexit uncertainty

We take a look what is behind the latest GDP growth figures and what it may mean for interest rates.

by Tom Bailey

11 October

Brexit 'stress test' predicts big fall for UK stock market

Should a deal be struck, the MSCI expects a bounce in UK equities. But how much?

by Tom Bailey

4 October

The share that will do well out of a hard Brexit

Valuation suggests traders anticipate a recovery. Our companies analyst thinks they are probably right.

by Richard Beddard

4 October

How to play the loathed UK with investment trusts

Ahead of the Brexit deadline, some fund managers are adopting a bold approach.

by Fiona Hamilton

2 October

New Brexit poll: what investors really fear

A flash poll by interactive investor, reveals a split in investors' sentiment.

by Jemma Jackson

30 September

Balancing our investment portfolios for uncertain times

Political events are causing sleepless nights for many investors, but not for the Saltydog analyst.

by Douglas Chadwick

30 September

Trusts that should gain from a Brexit deal

Small-cap investment trusts may be the best way to gain exposure.

by Tom Bailey

26 September

How currency moves impact your investment portfolio

There are sound reasons why investors should pay closer attention to currency fluctuations.

by Kyle Caldwell

13 September

Stockwatch: A defensive stock for a recession

It doesn't win for capital growth or income appeal, but this company should have a secure future.  

by Edmond Jackson

30 August

These small-caps could thrive after Brexit

There will be winners in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Our AIM expert identifies possible candidates.

by Andrew Hore

28 August

Brexit blues: Finding neglected UK domestic stocks

Battered UK domestic shares might be one of the best contrarian plays around. Here's how to pick them.

by Jack Brumby

