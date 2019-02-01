2020 investment outlook

Despite being billed as the most unpredictable election in living memory, the 2019 General Election delivered a significant Conservative Party majority, a result that all the surveys had been predicting for weeks.

Our series of election polls, held in the run up to 12th December, revealed that 73% of investors thought the Conservatives would have the most positive influence on the stock market. They were probably right, given the FTSE 250 index, packed with companies making money in the UK, surged as soon as markets opened on the 13th. Even the FTSE 100's overseas earners rose despite a strong British pound. City traders had warned that a Labour win would send share prices tumbling, and that a hung parliament would mean more months of uncertainty around Brexit.