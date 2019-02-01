2020 investment outlook

Home >

Our experts analyse the major themes to support you in your investment decisions.

General Election   |   Brexit   |   Outlook

 

Despite being billed as the most unpredictable election in living memory, the 2019 General Election delivered a significant Conservative Party majority, a result that all the surveys had been predicting for weeks.

Our series of election polls, held in the run up to 12th December, revealed that 73% of investors thought the Conservatives would have the most positive influence on the stock market. They were probably right, given the FTSE 250 index, packed with companies making money in the UK, surged as soon as markets opened on the 13th. Even the FTSE 100's overseas earners rose despite a strong British pound. City traders had warned that a Labour win would send share prices tumbling, and that a hung parliament would mean more months of uncertainty around Brexit.

Whether you're a Leaver or Remainer, this election vote does give some certainty to investors, at least until we hear back from politicians negotiating a new trade deal with the EU. To keep up with events, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions through 2020 and beyond.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

17 December

Best stocks to own after the General Election

We reveal the biggest beneficiaries of the Boris Bounce so far and gauge the market mood for more.

by Graeme Evans

13 December

What will Conservatives’ policies do for your personal finances?

We examine key implications for the nation’s personal finances in the wake of the Tories’ election win.

by Kyle Caldwell

13 December

What the new Conservative government means for your pension

Despite pledges to not curtail existing retirement benefits, there is no reassurance to Waspi women.

by Rachel Lacey

13 December

What a Boris Johnson led Conservative government means for your money

Conservative Party under Johnson has won a sizeable majority - here's what it means for your money. 

by Edmund Greaves

13 December

ii Election result comment: Clarity, questions and big winners

As financial markets digest the election result, our experts explain events and some tips for investors.

by Jemma Jackson

11 December

10 small-cap dividend stocks to bounce after the election

After years of negative sentiment, UK small-cap shares could rally if the Tories win a majority.

by Ben Hobson

5 December

Stock ideas for after the UK General Election

Our head of equity strategy gets lots of great ideas from a hugely successful small-cap fund manager.

by Lee Wild

4 December

General Election 2019: UK stocks price in Tory majority

Opinion polls point to a Conservative Party majority, and fund managers are positioning to profit.

by Kyle Caldwell

26 November

General Election 2019: Conservative policies and your finances

We examine personal finance-related pledges in the Tories' manifesto.

by Kyle Caldwell

12 November

Investing in a post-Brexit world

Whether it's a deal or no deal, these are the smart moves to make for investing wisely.

by Rob Griffin

25 October

The best investment trusts to escape the UK

We look at global sector trusts to see which offer the best diversification prospects for UK investors.

by William Sobczak

4 October

The share that will do well out of a hard Brexit

Valuation suggests traders anticipate a recovery. Our companies analyst thinks they are probably right.

by Richard Beddard

30 September

Balancing our investment portfolios for uncertain times

Political events are causing sleepless nights for many investors, but not for the Saltydog analyst.

by Douglas Chadwick

30 September

Trusts that should gain from a Brexit deal

Small-cap investment trusts may be the best way to gain exposure.

by Tom Bailey

30 August

These small-caps could thrive after Brexit

There will be winners in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Our AIM expert identifies possible candidates.

by Andrew Hore

17 December

Record boom in stock market optimism

As fund managers buy more equities, find out their contrarian trades and expectations for 2020.

by Graeme Evans

17 December

The sector investors are backing to perform the best in 2020

One in three investors back this sector to soar over the next 12 months. But is it already overvalued?

by Tom Bailey

16 December

The 2020 vision: Your guide to shares, politics and the economy

Our head of markets predicts all the big events of 2020 and discusses possible outcomes.

by Richard Hunter

 

Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team.

