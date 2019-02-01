2020 investment outlook
Despite being billed as the most unpredictable election in living memory, the 2019 General Election delivered a significant Conservative Party majority, a result that all the surveys had been predicting for weeks.
Our series of election polls, held in the run up to 12th December, revealed that 73% of investors thought the Conservatives would have the most positive influence on the stock market. They were probably right, given the FTSE 250 index, packed with companies making money in the UK, surged as soon as markets opened on the 13th. Even the FTSE 100's overseas earners rose despite a strong British pound. City traders had warned that a Labour win would send share prices tumbling, and that a hung parliament would mean more months of uncertainty around Brexit.
Whether you're a Leaver or Remainer, this election vote does give some certainty to investors, at least until we hear back from politicians negotiating a new trade deal with the EU. To keep up with events, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions through 2020 and beyond.
17 December
Best stocks to own after the General Election
We reveal the biggest beneficiaries of the Boris Bounce so far and gauge the market mood for more.
by Graeme Evans
13 December
What will Conservatives’ policies do for your personal finances?
We examine key implications for the nation’s personal finances in the wake of the Tories’ election win.
by Kyle Caldwell
13 December
What the new Conservative government means for your pension
Despite pledges to not curtail existing retirement benefits, there is no reassurance to Waspi women.
by Rachel Lacey
13 December
What a Boris Johnson led Conservative government means for your money
Conservative Party under Johnson has won a sizeable majority - here's what it means for your money.
by Edmund Greaves
13 December
ii Election result comment: Clarity, questions and big winners
As financial markets digest the election result, our experts explain events and some tips for investors.
by Jemma Jackson
11 December
10 small-cap dividend stocks to bounce after the election
After years of negative sentiment, UK small-cap shares could rally if the Tories win a majority.
by Ben Hobson
5 December
Stock ideas for after the UK General Election
Our head of equity strategy gets lots of great ideas from a hugely successful small-cap fund manager.
by Lee Wild
4 December
General Election 2019: UK stocks price in Tory majority
Opinion polls point to a Conservative Party majority, and fund managers are positioning to profit.
by Kyle Caldwell
12 November
Investing in a post-Brexit world
Whether it's a deal or no deal, these are the smart moves to make for investing wisely.
by Rob Griffin
25 October
The best investment trusts to escape the UK
We look at global sector trusts to see which offer the best diversification prospects for UK investors.
by William Sobczak
4 October
The share that will do well out of a hard Brexit
Valuation suggests traders anticipate a recovery. Our companies analyst thinks they are probably right.
by Richard Beddard
30 September
Balancing our investment portfolios for uncertain times
Political events are causing sleepless nights for many investors, but not for the Saltydog analyst.
by Douglas Chadwick
30 September
Trusts that should gain from a Brexit deal
Small-cap investment trusts may be the best way to gain exposure.
by Tom Bailey
17 December
Record boom in stock market optimism
As fund managers buy more equities, find out their contrarian trades and expectations for 2020.
by Graeme Evans
17 December
The sector investors are backing to perform the best in 2020
One in three investors back this sector to soar over the next 12 months. But is it already overvalued?
by Tom Bailey
