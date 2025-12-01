10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 28 November 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

For the first time since early October,Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) reclaims the top spot in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. Rolls shares started the week at multi-month lows but then spent much of the time regaining ground, closing Friday with a weekly profit of 2.9%.

Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) makes the top 10 for the first time since May when shares crashed following a massive cyber attack. As with Rolls and many other UK stocks, shares did a solid job recovering from a sell-off, which for Marks had lasted a month and seen 20% knocked off the value of the company. Clearly, bargain hunters had seen enough.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.)last appeared here at the start of October, but investors were tempted back by a 20% drop from highs reached late October/early November to prices not seen since April.

There’s been extra interest inEurasia Mining (LSE:EUA)over the past week as US negotiators talk confidently about the chance of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The company has been prevented from selling its Russian assets by the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia. Clearly any resolution to the conflict might increase the chances of making a disposal, which explains why the share price extended a November rally to an eight-month high.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has only appeared in this list once before, back in May. But there’s excitement around the Google owner which last week reached a record high. There’s growing evidence that the company is proving successful at tempting the big artificial intelligence (AI) players to buy its chips rather than NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s. The stock is now up 83% in 2025 so far and could go further if investors have called this right.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Renewables play Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) has climbed back up the bestsellers list for the week as its shares continue to trade on a hefty discount.

The trust, which moves up by six places this week, hasn’t had any major updates in recent days but the shares do trade on a discount of almost 29% to net asset value (NAV) and offer a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Bizarrely, the trust actually trades on a tighter discount than almost all its peers, although investors might like the sheer scale of the fund among other things.

Investors continue to spot a bargain in the form of 3i Group Ord (LSE:III), whose enormous share price premium has come in somewhat over recent weeks. One other trust, investor favourite Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), also remains in the list.

A handful of other names from the investment trust sector, City of London Ord (LSE:CTY), NextEnergy Solar Ord (LSE:NESF), Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL) and Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT), sit just outside the top 10.

Elsewhere, some popular choices continue to turn investors’ heads. Vanguard’s LifeStrategy franchise, which offers a mixture of exposure to stocks and bonds and has an underweight allocation to US equities, keeps selling well.

Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc moves up to second place, while Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc moves back into the top 10, having been in 12th place a week before.

The Royal London Short Term Money Market Y Acc fund maintains the top spot, with Rachel Reeves’ plan to restrict the amount of money put into Cash ISAs each year possibly further highlighting the appeal of such a product.

Meanwhile, other names from L&G Global Technology Index I Acc to Artemis Global Income I Acc and two other global trackers, make the list.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.